Turkey has another new leader as its central bank. Here's what that means for a struggling economy WFTV

Turkey has another new leader as its central bank. Here's what that means for a struggling economy
ISTANBUL — (AP) Turkey has seen the fifth head of its central bank leave in as many years as Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman to hold the highest positionresigned after only eight months on the job.
She announced her resignation Friday evening, after recent allegations of nepotism emerged in local media, allegations that Erkan, a former Goldman Sachs executive, has strongly denied.
While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already fired central bank governors who rejected his unorthodox belief in keeping interest rates low to combat inflation, which goes against mainstream economic thinking, Erkan placed responsibility for a major reputation assassination campaign.
His replacement, Deputy Governor Fatih Karahan, indicates that Turkey will maintain higher interest rates supervised by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.
A series of rate hikes following Erdogan's re-election in May marked a reversal from his unconventional policies that economists say helped trigger a crisis. currency crisis and I arrived Cost of lifewhich forces households to struggle to afford basic products.
Here are the key things to know about the central bank shakeup and what it means for Turkey's struggling economy:
Erkan resigned after weeks of media reports about his father's undue influence within the central bank's Istanbul office.
Although she received some support from Erdogan, who spoke out against unreasonable rumors that were undermining Turkey's economic progress, critics continued to question her leadership.
In particular, they highlighted a magazine interview in which she claimed that her family had moved in with her parents because they could not afford to rent a house in Istanbul due to the high prices.
Previous changes at the helm of the central bank have seen Erdogan back away from efforts to control inflation through interest rate hikes.
Next to the last May parliamentary and presidential elections, Simsek and Erkan were appointed to address the country's economic woes by increasing borrowing costs. Interest rates rose from 8.5% in June to 45% late last month, a move widely welcomed by foreign investors who had previously turned their backs on Turkey.
Despite these increases, inflation remains high. Consumer prices rose a staggering 64.86% in January from a year earlier, according to figures released Monday, up from 64.77% in December.
Saturday's appointment of Karahan, another member of Finance Minister Simsek's team, strongly suggests that there will be no reversal of economic policy this time.
Like Erkan and Simsek, the bank's new governor has a lot of experience in the United States. He was appointed deputy director of the bank at the same time that Simsek took over the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and Erkan was appointed head of the central bank.
Karahan, in his early 40s, earned his master's and doctorate in economics at the University of Pennsylvania before beginning a 10-year career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2012.
He was later named chief economist at Amazon, while working as a part-time lecturer at Columbia and New York universities.
After Karahan's appointment on Saturday, Simsek said those running Turkey's economy were determined to support the disinflation process by restoring fiscal discipline.
He added: Our president has full support and confidence in our economic team and the program we are implementing.
Turkey faces local elections in March that will see Erdogan attempt to retake several major cities won by the opposition in 2019, including Ankara and Istanbul.
It is possible that a poor performance by the president's party could shake his resolve to stick with Simsek and his rational approach.
The case for another rate hike later this month was compelling and would underline the central bank's commitment to tackling inflation while boosting Karahan's credibility, said Liam Peach, senior economist. emerging markets at Capital Economics.
However, Can Selcuki, managing partner of Istanbul Economy Research, said a further rate hike seemed unlikely, even though Turkey's economy is not out of the woods by a long shot.
It's not the governor who matters, it's Simsek. As long as he is in office, he will ensure that current policies are not changed, Selcuki said, referring to Karahan's appointment.
