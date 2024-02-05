With Imran Khan jailed, Pakistan elections may be torpid, but consequences may not be





As I have noted in several previous blogs, Pakistan's upcoming elections this week have already turned into a farce, which is neither free nor fair. The military and its legal allies have all but ended the career of Imran Khan, who remains the country's most popular politician, according to a recent poll, and one of the first to directly challenge the military. Khan's confrontation with the military channeled a wave of Pakistani anger over the way the armed forces have dominated politics for years, leading to protests against military installations that would have been unheard of in the past.

As a result, Khan's party, which has been hampered in many other ways, is unlikely to make significant inroads in Parliament. Last week, party members were shot and killed in what some party members believe was a targeted killing. Additionally, other members of Khan's party have been arrested or barred from leaving the country, perhaps in anticipation of future arrests.

Pakistan

Pakistan

South Asia

Diamonstein-Spielvogel project on the future of democracy

Instead, the way was cleared for Nawaz Sharif, the last survivor of Pakistani politics, to become prime minister and for his party to take control of Parliament with the support of the armed forces. Sharif is a man, shall we say, flexible in his political views and approach to the military and has faced numerous accusations of corruption for years. Moreover, China essentially supports the armed forces since Beijing will do everything to preserve stability in Pakistan, one of its most important partners in the world.

Because it seems so predetermined, the usual festivities, active campaigning, yes fights, attacks, and other types of electoral violence accompanying previous elections have been significantly toned down. The public seems to understand that the problem is there and reacted accordingly during the election campaign.

But the electorate, while calm for now, may still be volatile in Pakistan, particularly with Khan in prison and a new government facing crises on many fronts: security crises, the current energy crisis that continues to shake Pakistan and harm average Pakistanis and citizens. the broader economy, a demographic crisis, the growing Islamization of the population and the lack of well-paid jobs for large numbers of young people. Pakistan's latest IMF bailout package is about to come to an end. Whoever wins the election, Sharif, will undoubtedly have to convince the Fund to extend or even increase the bailout despite the political environment, years of economic mismanagement and previous IMF bailouts. China can help: It has spent considerable sums on aid and infrastructure building in Pakistan, but Beijing is currently facing its own economic problems and has reduced some of its overseas lending and investment.

And while Khan may be in prison, there is a long history of Pakistani politicians continuing to maintain their grip on the population behind bars, and even dramatic twists and turns (like Sharif's sudden return after years of exile ) which would suggest Khan may not be excluded and that his supporters will continue to agitate even after the elections. Sharif (or perhaps another election winner, although unlikely) will inherit an unstable situation from the start while having to appease the military at every turn.

Pakistan

Pakistan

South Asia

Diamonstein-Spielvogel project on the future of democracy

