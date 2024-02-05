The UK's culture war is dying, but the next prime minister will have to stand up to many populists abroad.

British voters may be tired of the populist experiment that has strangled politics in recent years, but if he wins the next election to become British prime minister, Keir Starmer will be tested by a new wave international culture war distractions.

The 2024 elections in Europe and the United States appear to be dominated by divisive, self-described anti-establishment candidates. And this has worrying implications not only for the UK, but also for the West's shared interests in an increasingly unstable world.

Populism has been dying for a long time in the UK. The country has been living with this problem since the Brexit referendum in 2016. It reached its political peak with the disastrous mandate of Boris Johnson, who trampled on the Constitution, and its economic low point when Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng caused the economy to collapse so spectacularly. .

For a while it looked like Rishi Sunak would present himself as the leader who would do the right thing, run things properly, clean up the mess left by his predecessors. But as his electoral fortunes continue to decline, Sunak has returned to a sort of Johnson-lite culture war approach to politics, unconvincing but equally divisive.

Nailing your colors to the mast of Rwandan politics is a good example of this. Virtually no one thinks this is a workable policy (including Sunak himself when he was chancellor).

The idea of ​​deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda notably emerged in the final days of Johnson's term in Number 10, when Operation Save Big Dog spat out a series of desperate, headline-grabbing proposals designed to shore up support for the ailing prime minister.

Populism continues to limp, but the general election looks set to deliver the death blow that will put it out of its misery. Starmer's task therefore seems deceptively simple. His party holds a substantial lead in opinion polls simply by being a credible alternative to a government widely seen as having failed.

Poll after poll shows the Conservatives lagging behind the opposition, with some pointing to a near annihilation of the ruling party. And if Starmer wins office, he will have the opportunity to deliver the final blow to an era of populism that has become so boring.

Greet the neighbors

But just as Britain appears ready to rejoin the adults and regain its reputation as a no-nonsense country that respects the rule of law and its international obligations, many of its allies abroad are stepping up their flirtations with populism.

If he wins the keys to Downing Street, it would pose a major strategic challenge for Starmer's new government. And it is a challenge made all the more acute by the increasing volatility of the world, whether it is Russia, China or the Middle East and the threats they pose to security and economy.

Brexit would cost the British economy dearly 100 billion lost production per yearnow is the time to re-establish constructive cooperation with the EU, working more closely for mutual economic and social benefit.



But so much for the hope that London could normalize its relations with Brussels for the first time in a decade if we consider the preparation of the European parliamentary elections. Far-right, anti-EU and populist parties in a multitude of member states are widely expected to gain significant supportchanging the balance within Parliament and potentially in the composition of the European Commission.

In Europe, nine parliamentary elections will take place this year and populists are gaining ground across the continent. Austria and Portugal are expected to see an increase in support from the right. Italy and the Netherlands have already seen theirs.

Even those who will not organize elections in 2024, like France And Germany, undergo internal challenges. And then there is the United States.





It now appears that there are very few obstacles standing in the way of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination for the November presidential election. There's still a long way to go before we see him in the White House again, but what seemed like a laughable prospect not long ago now seems like a realistic prospect.

And this time, Trump has scores to settle. He is neither a supporter of NATO, nor a fan of Ukraine, nor sentimental about Europe. His instincts are isolationist and his election would be destabilizing for our continent.

These are the volatile circumstances that could surround Starmer's appointment as Prime Minister. Considered a political clown in recent years, no sooner has Britain thrown off the shackles of populism than it may be called upon to demonstrate solitary leadership in the world. Starmer will have to defend NATO and defend Ukraine against political divisions. Let’s hope Starmer is up to the challenge.