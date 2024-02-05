Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Nehru thought Indians were lazy and unintelligent: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched repeated attacks on India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during his speech in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress leader thought Indians were lazy and unintelligent.
Modi's speech, which lasted nearly 100 minutes, was peppered with scathing attacks on the Congress and the Gandhi family, and he said the party “never had faith in India's potential.”
“The Congress has remained stuck in one family. They have never been able to see and will never be able to see the aspirations and achievements of the people. The Congress has never had faith in India's potential. They have always considered leaders and belittled the people,” Modi said while responding to the Lok Sabha debate on the motion of thanks for the President's speech.
Quoting an Independence Day speech by Nehru from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said: “Nehru had said 'we do not work as hard as the Europeans, the Japanese, the Chinese, the Russians or the Americans. Don't think that these communities became prosperous by some magic. They achieved this through their hard work and intelligence. “He (Nehru) gives a certificate to these people for belittling Indians. This shows that Nehru ji thought Indians were lazy and not very intelligent. He did not have confidence in their potential,” the Prime Minister said.
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi didn't think differently either, Modi said.
“Indira ji had said from (the ramparts of) the Red Fort: 'Unfortunately, we have a habit of becoming complacent when a good work is nearing completion. And when an obstacle arises, we lose hope. Sometimes it seems that the entire nation has accepted defeat.” Looking at the people in the Congress today, it appears that Indira ji may not have been able to correctly assess the population of the country, but she made an accurate assessment of the Congress,” he said. he declares.
This was the thinking of the Congress “royal family” about Indians, he said.
The same thinking is also visible today, Modi said, adding that he has immense confidence in the capacity of the country and its people.
Responding to Prime Minister Modi for his criticism of Nehru, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor later said: “Poor Nehru ji has been gone for 60 years, and he continues to lament on Nehru ji. We are flattered that he is so concerned about us that he devoted his entire speech to Congress. Talking about the price rise, Modi again attacked Nehru and Indira Gandhi, and said that history testifies that when the Congress comes, it brings with it a price rise.
He quoted Nehru as saying that “there are problems because the prices of all things have increased and common people are caught in this situation.” After 10 years of this statement, Indira Gandhi said, “You are facing problems due to rising prices. ..”, Modi said.
The prime minister said his government had brought inflation under control despite two wars and the Covid pandemic.
He again attacked Nehru while talking about Kashmir and said that the Congress leader's thinking was behind the problems that Kashmir and the country had to face.
The people of Kashmir and the country had to suffer due to Nehru's mistakes, Modi said.
