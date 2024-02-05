Modi confident of winning a third consecutive term





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that his Bharatiya Janata Party would win a third government term as he addressed Parliament for the final time before elections scheduled for May. People will give 370 seats to the BJP…the third term of the BJP government is not far away,” Mr. Modi said while addressing the motion of thanks in the upper house of Parliament in response to President Droupadi Murmu, who outlined government policies, achievements and projects at the opening of the budget session on January 31. I want you to support me to make the lives of the citizens of the country prosperous, but if you don't and only throw bricks at me, I will use those bricks to build a developed India, he said as as members of his party. hit their desks. The BJP won 282 of the 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament in 2014, and 303 seats in the general elections five years later. A political party or alliance needs 272 seats to form a government and appoint a Prime Minister. Opposition parties and their critics have accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its election promises, including creating jobs, curbing inflation and corruption and developing infrastructure. But in a nearly two-hour speech, Mr. Modi touted his government's policies and plans for the poor, women, farmers and marginalized people from the lowest rungs of the Hindu caste hierarchy. Inauguration of the temple Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Indian Press Information Bureau He also highlighted his government's efforts to encourage the gig economy and start-ups. He also discussed the removal of Article 370, which granted autonomous powers to the Kashmir region of India. The revocation of the article was included in his electoral platform in 2019. Mr. Modi highlighted his government's efforts to abandon relics of the colonial era, including replacing the criminal justice system, as well as introducing the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes to reserve 33 for hundred of the seats in the lower house of Parliament to women. He also spoke of the return last month of the Hindu deity Lord Ram to a temple built on the site of a 16th-century mosque demolished in 1992. Lord Ram not only returned home, but a temple was built, which gave new energy to the country, said Mr. Modi, who inaugurated the temple in a grand ceremony. Mr. Modi also criticized the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, for being a dynastic party. The Congress party has given India three prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and his son Rajiv, since its independence from Britain in 1947. The Congress ruled the country for 10 years until it was routed by the BJP in the 2014 elections, and then suffered losses in national elections that coincided with the rise of Hindu nationalism in the country. officially secular nation. The country has paid the price for “familyism”, and the Congress has also suffered. The Congress considers itself a royal party. He has failed to build a strong opposition,” Mr. Modi said. The opposition has failed to assume its responsibility as an opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good opposition, he said. Updated: February 5, 2024, 4:54 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/05/narendra-modi-election-parliament-lower-house-motion-of-thanks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos