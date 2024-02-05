CNN poll: Most Americans want verdict on Trump's election subversion charges before 2024 vote





Most Americans want to see a verdict on federal charges against former President Donald Trump related to 2020 election subversion before this year's presidential election, according to a new CNN poll by SSRS. And looking ahead, most expect Trump to pardon himself for any federal crimes he's convicted of if he wins the presidency or refuse to concede if he loses in November.

About half of Americans, 48%, say it is essential that a verdict be reached before the 2024 presidential election, and 16% say they would prefer to see one. Only 11% say a trial on the charges should be delayed until after the election, and another quarter say the timing of the trial doesn't matter to them. A majority of 72% of Democrats and 52% of independents say it is essential that a verdict be reached before the election. Republicans are more divided. While 38% believe a verdict should be delivered before the presidential election, of which 20% believe this is essential, 39% believe the timing of the trial does not matter and 23% believe the trial should take place after this election. .

Trump currently faces four separate criminal indictments, including federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The trial date in that case, originally set for March 4, has been postponed Friday, after the investigation was completed.

Some aspects of the case could be appealed to the Supreme Court. Only 42% of Americans express a great deal or moderate confidence in the Supreme Court to make the right decisions on any legal matter related to the 2024 election, with 35% saying they have just some confidence in the Court, and 23% that they do not. They don't have any at all. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to express at least moderate confidence (52% vs. 36%). Among those who view a pre-election verdict in Trump's federal election subversion case as essential, only 35% express confidence in the Supreme Court for election-related cases.

Opinions about Trump's efforts to remain president after the 2020 election remain effectively unchanged from where they were a year and a half ago, amid public hearings on the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol of the United States: 45% say he acted illegally, 32% unethically. and 23% that he did nothing wrong at all. A majority of 80% of Democrats believe he acted illegally. About half of Republicans (49%) believe Trump did nothing wrong after the last presidential election, with 40% saying his actions were unethical and just 11% saying they were illegal.

Trump could face his first criminal trial starting next March. In New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to put him on trial in late March for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

It remains unclear whether prosecutors will be able to bring Trump to justice before this year's election in his two federal criminal cases. His 2020 election subversion case in Washington, D.C., is currently on hold pending an appeals court ruling on presidential immunity, instituting a lawsuit that could push back the trial for months and prompt the trial judge Friday to overturn an early spring start date. Legal proceedings in his case regarding his alleged mishandling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago after the presidency are currently focused on the use of classified evidence in the case. A trial is scheduled for late May but may have to be postponed due to these proceedings. The judge, a Trump appointee in South Florida, left open the possibility of reconsidering the trial schedule during a March 1 hearing.

The state-level judge presiding over Trump's 2020 election conspiracy case in Georgia has not yet set a trial date.

Americans are broadly in agreement about what they can expect from Trump after this year's general election, whether it ends in his victory or defeat. If he is nominated by the Republican Party and loses, most believe he will once again refuse to concede. And if he wins, most expect him to try to use the power of the White House to pardon himself for any convictions for federal crimes; launch federal investigations into his political rivals; and enact a number of sweeping and widely unpopular policy changes, including deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, rolling back the Affordable Care Act, and purging the federal workforce of officials who oppose its policies .

The vast majority of the public continues to support the basic principle that American political candidates must accept the results of the American elections. Eighty-six percent believe the loser of a presidential election has an obligation to concede once the results are certified, a figure unchanged from the showdown between Trump and President Joe Biden in October 2020.

Fewer expect Trump to be willing to admit defeat now than in 2020. Only 25% of Americans say they expect him to accept the results if he loses in November as Republican candidate, up from 37% in October 2020. By contrast, 76% of Americans expect Biden to concede if he loses, a figure similar to the 71% who said the same four years ago.

Most current Trump supporters say that the loser of a presidential election has an obligation to concede, but they do not believe that Trump himself would admit defeat if he lost. Among registered voters who say they would support Trump in a rematch against Biden, 78% say losing candidates should concede, but 54% say they doubt Trump would admit defeat. 38% say both that losing candidates have an obligation to concede and that Trump would do so. he is unlikely to do so. 21% of Trump supporters say the loser has no responsibility if he concedes, with most in this group also expecting him to deny the results if he loses. In contrast, only 4% of current Biden supporters say presidential election losers do not have to concede.

If Trump secures a return to the White House in November, he has said he will use his executive power to implement sweeping changes in a second term. And Americans generally expect him to work to implement many of the facets of the agenda he has publicly outlined. Most believe that if re-elected, Trump would attempt to detain and deport millions of undocumented immigrants (89%), fire federal employees who oppose the implementation of his policies (82% ), to forgive himself for any federal crime for which he was convicted (78%). ), repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (77%), pardon most of those convicted for their role in the January 6 attack (77%), and order the Justice Department to investigate political rivals (74%).

There is some partisan variation in expectations: 88% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, for example, think Trump would send the Justice Department after his rivals, while a smaller majority of 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think he would. But large majorities across party lines expect him to take each of the six actions included in the survey. Even among those who say they are paying little or no attention to the presidential campaign, the vast majority think Trump is likely to try to do each of these things.

None of these second-term agenda items are particularly popular with the public. About half (48%) of Americans say they would support Trump attempting a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and 39% say they would support repealing and replacing the ACA. About a third or fewer want to see him fire federal employees who oppose his policies (34%), order the Justice Department to investigate his rivals (31%), pardon those convicted on January 6 (31 %) or forgive themselves (28%).

Within the Republican Party, however, these ideas are more popular, with most saying they would prefer that Trump use the presidency to pardon himself and investigate his rivals. A majority of 78% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would favor Trump deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, 68% would favor repealing and replacing the ACA, and 62 % would support laying off federal employees. Smaller majorities say they are in favor of Trump pardoning himself (54%), granting pardon to those involved in the January 6 attacks (54%) or opening investigations into his rivals (51%).

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS Jan. 25-30 among a random national sample of 1,212 adults drawn from a probability panel. Surveys were conducted either online or over the phone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. For the results among the 983 registered voters surveyed, the margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 points.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Nicholas Anastcio contributed to this report.

