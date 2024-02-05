Orbns party boycotts Hungarian parliament session to further block Sweden's NATO bid | International

Lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn's party on Monday boycotted an emergency session of parliament where a vote was scheduled to put Sweden's NATO bid on the legislative agenda, adding to 18 months delays which angered Hungary's allies.

The ruling Fidesz party, which holds an absolute majority in parliament, has blocked Sweden's candidacy since July 2022, alleging that Swedish politicians have told blatant lies about the state of Hungarian democracy.

After Turkey's parliament voted to allow Sweden to join in January, Hungary became the last of the military alliance's 31 members not to do so, leading its allies to apply pressure on the nationalist government so that it holds a vote without delay. Orbn told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last month that he would urge his party to ratify the candidacy at the first possible opportunity.

Monday's session in parliament was supported by six opposition parties, but Fidesz lawmakers did not attend, scuttling an attempt to put a vote on the legislative calendar.

Several ambassadors from NATO member countries attended the debates, including American Ambassador David Pressman. In brief comments to the media after the session, Pressman said the United States looked forward to following this matter closely and to Hungary acting quickly.

Sweden's membership in NATO is an issue that directly affects the national security of the United States and the security of our alliance as a whole, he said. The Prime Minister has pledged to convene Parliament to urge it to act as soon as possible. Today was the opportunity to do so.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers last week called on Orbn to immediately ratify Sweden's application, saying patience with Hungary is running out as it continues to delay approval.

In a separate statement, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat of Maryland and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, raised the possibility of imposing sanctions on Hungary for its conduct and called Orbn the most NATO member less reliable.

After Monday's session, Agnes Vadai, an MP from the liberal Democratic Coalition party, said Orbn's conduct had placed Hungary in a very humiliating position and that there was no reason for his government to blocked Sweden's membership in NATO.

“I think it's very personal for Orbn, and what he's doing is also very irrational despite all the pressure that's coming,” she told The Associated Press. He himself must understand that (Sweden's accession) will serve the interests and security of Hungarian society.

Hungarian officials indicated that Fidesz lawmakers would not support holding a vote until Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accepted Orbn's invitation to travel to Budapest to negotiate on the issue. Kristersson said he would make the trip, but only after Hungary approves his country's membership in NATO.

Fidesz said in a statement on Monday that the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership could take place during a regular session of Parliament, but we expect the Swedish Prime Minister to visit first in Hungary.

If this is an important issue for Swedes, the Swedish Prime Minister will obviously come to Budapest, the party said.

The Hungarian parliament is scheduled to reconvene on February 26. But Vadai, the lawmaker, said there was no guarantee Orbn's party would commit to quick approval.

Unfortunately, I am not sure whether the opening session will start with the Swedish ratification, she said.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English media coverage from EL PAS USA Edition