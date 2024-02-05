Pakistan Elections 2024: In Numbers | Infographic news





EXPLANER

As 128 million voters prepare for the February 8 elections, Al Jazeera decodes the key figures shaping Pakistan.

On February 8, as Pakistan votes in national elections, the country's democracy will face its final test.

These are elections that will decide the next government of the fifth most populous country in the world. Fittingly, this is also an election of a very large number of people.

From voters and parties to the economy and more, here's a guide to Pakistan's elections and the nation itself, in numbers.

What is the election about?

A total of 128 million people registered to vote to elect 266 representatives on February 8, forming the 16th parliament under a first-past-the-post system.

In this country of 241 million inhabitants, two thirds are under 30 years old. A citizen can vote at the age of 18.

It is also a vast country, including mountainous terrain in the north, multiple deserts, and a coastline of 990 km (615 miles). On February 8, 90,582 polling stations will serve voters wishing to vote.

In the running there are 5,121 candidates. They either belong to the 167 registered political parties in Pakistan or are independent. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is barred from using its election symbol, the cricket bat, so its candidates will contest this time also in as independent.

Only just over half of the Pakistani electorate voted in the 2018 elections.

While the crackdown on Khan's party is ongoing, it is unclear whether the February 8 elections will see a drop in turnout or an increase in the form of a silent protest vote in favor of candidates aligned with the PTI.

How is the country?

The elections are taking place against a backdrop of persistent economic crisis, with inflation near 30 percent and a weakened currency, which has lost more than 50 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the country agreed a nine-month, $3 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund in July last year, which is set to expire around the same time the new government is sworn in.

In addition to these economic difficulties, attacks by armed factions have increased in recent months, adding to the country's instability.

The struggling economy allocated 243.6 million rupees ($850,000) toward the cost of the election, which many critics say was designed to keep Khan out of power and instead bring in a leader with which the army is comfortable with.

Pakistan's mighty military power has ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its independent history.

It is the country's most powerful institution: 12.5 percent of the government budget is devoted to military spending, according to government documents.

In the run-up to the election, Khan was sentenced to prison in at least three different cases, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had been imprisoned and then in exile, returned and once again became a leading contender.

As the economy falters, Pakistan is also at risk on the security front, amid heightened tensions with three of its four neighbors.

Internally, there has been a dramatic rise in violence, as marginalized communities, both geographically and religiously, have accused the state of increasing persecution.

In a context of a deeply polarized society and uncertainty about the future, many see this election as a referendum on the involvement of the military in politics.

Who are the Pakistani voters and candidates?

Of the 128 million voters, 44 percent are under 35, making the youth vote crucial in these elections.

The second largest group of voters are aged 36 to 45, making up 22.3 percent of the electorate.

Women represent 46 percent (59.3 million) and men 54 percent (69.2 million) of registered voters.

More than 5,000 candidates are vying for 266 seats, including 4,806 men, 312 women and two transgender people.

