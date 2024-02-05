Politics
Wave of protests against Jokowi's partisanship, when unrest “explodes”
KBR, Jakarta – In the final year of his term, President Joko Widodo has been inundated with criticism and protests from civil society. In fact, they came successively. From universities, NGOs to community leaders.
“We regret the deviant actions that occurred during the administration of President Joko Widodo, who is also part of the extended family of Gadjah Mada University,” said Professor Koentjoro at the UGM Hall, Wednesday (31/1/2024) .
A psychology professor at UGM Yogyakarta, Koentjoro read the “Bulaksumur Petition,” one of which concerned ethical violations at the MK Constitutional Court and the principle of neutrality in the 2024 elections.
Bulaksumur's petition involved various UGM academics, from professors to students. They said President Joko Widodo's behavior was a departure from democracy.
“President Jokowi actually shows forms of deviation from the principles and morals of democracy, democracy and social justice which are the essence of Pancasila's values. Therefore, through this petition, we, the entire academic community of Gadjah Mada University, request, urge and demand that all law enforcement officials “and all state officials and Political actors who support President Jokowi, even the president himself, must return to the corridors of democracy,” Koentjoro said.
Bulaksumur's petition reminds Jokowi, who is an alumnus of UGM, to embrace the identity of a university that upholds the values of Pancasila and contributes to strengthening democracy.
Professors at the University of Indonesia (UI) also issued a press release last week delivered by the Chairman of the UI Faculty Council, Harkristuti Harkrisnowo.
“We are once again called upon to beat the drums to raise hope and restore the country's torn (destroyed) democracy. Our country seems to have lost control due to fraud in the struggle for cultural power and moral authenticity of the nation. We, citizens and alumni of the University of Indonesia, are concerned about the destruction of the legal and democratic order.” said Harkristuti, during a press conference, Friday (2/2/2024).
Besides UGM and UI, mass protest movements and public unrest also came from the Indonesian Islamic University (UII) Yogyakarta through the position statement “Indonesia Emergency in Political Policy” , from Hasanuddin University in Makassar, from Padjadjaran University in Bandung through a call to save democracy, from Driyarkara College. of Philosophy (STF) Jakarta, State Islamic University (UIN) Yogyakarta, UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta and many other universities. Public unrest broke out in various regions.
Read also :
Cold
President Joko Widodo responded coolly to the wave of criticism that followed. Jokowi considers this to be a democratic right of every citizen.
“Yes, it is a democratic right, everyone can speak, have an opinion, please,” Jokowi said in a press release after the opening of the GP Ansor 2024 Congress at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, Friday (2/2/2024). .
Meanwhile, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the petition movement from various universities was a vitamin to improve the quality of democracy in Indonesia.
In addition to a number of universities, concerns about President Joko Widodo also came from around 145 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 130 individuals.
They signed the petition, protesting and questioning the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the presidential election. The petition was read out during the 804th Thursday action in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta in early February.
The Civil Society Coalition said that Indonesia was built and created not for a few individuals, groups or families, but for the benefit of the entire population.
Read also :
Father of dynastic politics
In Yogyakarta, dozens of community organizations and individuals, on behalf of Forum Cik Ditiro, ordained President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian dynasty politics.
In a free pulpit action on the UII campus in Yogyakarta, Forum Cik Ditiro spoke about the increasingly worrying situation of Indonesian democracy and politics. The forum said that towards the end of President Jokowi's rule, the democratic system was paralyzed.
“Jokowi is openly courting the political protest in which his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is participating. Jokowi even said that the president could take sides and campaign for one of the 2024 presidential candidates,” we read in a press release published Monday (05/02/2024).
The forum said there was currently an “autumn of democracy” with the strengthening of oligarchy, rampant corruption and nepotism, as well as the practice of dynastic politics demonstrated by President Jokowi.
Yance Arizona, professor at the UGM Faculty of Law, mentioned three indicators that indicate the death of democracy in Indonesia today. First, the government acts in an authoritarian manner by controlling the institutions of control.
“The KPK is controlled, it has changed from what we knew. The judge of the Constitutional Court was suddenly replaced in the middle of the road. The chief judge of the Constitutional Court became the brother-in-law of President Jokowi .We could never have imagined something like this,” Yance said.
Second, state officials often use rubber stamps in the ITE law to silence critics and opposition. Third, the election law regulations were changed midway just to allow the president's son to run as a vice presidential candidate.
“It’s a scandal in the Constitutional Court’s decision,” Yance said.
Meanwhile, UGM constitutional law expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar highlighted Jokowi's statement that the president was allowed to take sides and campaign for any of the presidential candidates. According to him, Jokowi made a mistake in translating Article 299 of the Election Law regarding the participation of state representatives in elections.
“Section 299 is intended to be implemented if the President runs again as a presidential candidate. This section is intended to holder” said Zainal.
“I have to admit that Jokowi became like this, half of which was contributed by us. Because we failed to build a civil power to control Jokowi. Once the opposition died, the desire to continue in power is appeared,” Zainal said.
According to Zainal, it is time for democracy to return to its owner, namely civil society. Until now, the elite has played too large a role in determining the direction of Indonesian democracy.
Cik Ditiro Forum is composed of Pusham UII, Masyarakat Peduli Media, AJI Yogyakarta, ICM, Jogja Save KPK Movement, Jala PRT, SP Kinasih, PUKAT FH UGM, Caksana Institute, LKiS, DIY NGO Forum, JCW, Lingkar Justice Ruang, Combine / CRI, Suarkala, LHKP PP Muhammadiyah, Empowered Citizens, IDEA, FNKSDA, KHM DIY, LBH Pers Yogya, Rifka Annisa, Mobile People's Alliance, SIGAB Indonesia, LBH Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta Advocacy Institute
Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Management Board of the Indonesian Legal Aid Center (PBHI), Julius Hebrew, assessed that the movement of all NGOs and academics was the final explosion of all electoral fraud which was more and more vulgar.
“The movement of these different elements first occurred independently and sporadically. It is because it is independent and sporadic based on a shared consciousness that one day, as the vote approaches, it will become a common movement at the same time in the same place throughout Indonesia. By “For this reason, President Joko Widodo must really respond to this movement, he must put an end to the frauds that he has committed, put an end to the various kinds of violations “or the public will impose its coercion through the DPR by occupying the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia,” Julius said at KBR. , Monday (5/2/2024).
Editor: Agus Luqman
|
Sources
2/ https://kbr.id/nasional/02-2024/gelombang-protes-terhadap-keberpihakan-jokowi-ketika-keresahan-meledak-/114254.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wave of protests against Jokowi's partisanship, when unrest “explodes”
- UK Weather Live: Met Office issues snow warning for this week as heavy rain hits Scotland.
- Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan and more…
- Freshfields names Gil Perez as global chief innovation officer
- Pakistan Elections 2024: In Numbers | Infographic news
- Orbns party boycotts Hungarian parliament session to further block Sweden's NATO bid | International
- Celine Dion makes a surprise return to the Grammy Awards | Entertainment
- Maxence Broville has been banned for seven years
- Queen Elizabeth irritated by Meghan Markle's wedding dress: 'Completely unnecessary!'
- Google's AI app Gemini promises advanced multimodal interactions
- CNN poll: Most Americans want verdict on Trump's election subversion charges before 2024 vote
- Modi confident of winning a third consecutive term