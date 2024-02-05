Wave of protests against Jokowi's partisanship, when unrest “explodes”

KBR, Jakarta – In the final year of his term, President Joko Widodo has been inundated with criticism and protests from civil society. In fact, they came successively. From universities, NGOs to community leaders.

“We regret the deviant actions that occurred during the administration of President Joko Widodo, who is also part of the extended family of Gadjah Mada University,” said Professor Koentjoro at the UGM Hall, Wednesday (31/1/2024) .

A psychology professor at UGM Yogyakarta, Koentjoro read the “Bulaksumur Petition,” one of which concerned ethical violations at the MK Constitutional Court and the principle of neutrality in the 2024 elections.

Bulaksumur's petition involved various UGM academics, from professors to students. They said President Joko Widodo's behavior was a departure from democracy.

“President Jokowi actually shows forms of deviation from the principles and morals of democracy, democracy and social justice which are the essence of Pancasila's values. Therefore, through this petition, we, the entire academic community of Gadjah Mada University, request, urge and demand that all law enforcement officials “and all state officials and Political actors who support President Jokowi, even the president himself, must return to the corridors of democracy,” Koentjoro said.

Bulaksumur's petition reminds Jokowi, who is an alumnus of UGM, to embrace the identity of a university that upholds the values ​​of Pancasila and contributes to strengthening democracy.

Professors at the University of Indonesia (UI) also issued a press release last week delivered by the Chairman of the UI Faculty Council, Harkristuti Harkrisnowo.

“We are once again called upon to beat the drums to raise hope and restore the country's torn (destroyed) democracy. Our country seems to have lost control due to fraud in the struggle for cultural power and moral authenticity of the nation. We, citizens and alumni of the University of Indonesia, are concerned about the destruction of the legal and democratic order.” said Harkristuti, during a press conference, Friday (2/2/2024).

Besides UGM and UI, mass protest movements and public unrest also came from the Indonesian Islamic University (UII) Yogyakarta through the position statement “Indonesia Emergency in Political Policy” , from Hasanuddin University in Makassar, from Padjadjaran University in Bandung through a call to save democracy, from Driyarkara College. of Philosophy (STF) Jakarta, State Islamic University (UIN) Yogyakarta, UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta and many other universities. Public unrest broke out in various regions.

Read also :

Cold

President Joko Widodo responded coolly to the wave of criticism that followed. Jokowi considers this to be a democratic right of every citizen.

“Yes, it is a democratic right, everyone can speak, have an opinion, please,” Jokowi said in a press release after the opening of the GP Ansor 2024 Congress at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, Friday (2/2/2024). .

Meanwhile, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the petition movement from various universities was a vitamin to improve the quality of democracy in Indonesia.

In addition to a number of universities, concerns about President Joko Widodo also came from around 145 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 130 individuals.

They signed the petition, protesting and questioning the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the presidential election. The petition was read out during the 804th Thursday action in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta in early February.

The Civil Society Coalition said that Indonesia was built and created not for a few individuals, groups or families, but for the benefit of the entire population.

Read also :

Father of dynastic politics

In Yogyakarta, dozens of community organizations and individuals, on behalf of Forum Cik Ditiro, ordained President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian dynasty politics.

In a free pulpit action on the UII campus in Yogyakarta, Forum Cik Ditiro spoke about the increasingly worrying situation of Indonesian democracy and politics. The forum said that towards the end of President Jokowi's rule, the democratic system was paralyzed.

“Jokowi is openly courting the political protest in which his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is participating. Jokowi even said that the president could take sides and campaign for one of the 2024 presidential candidates,” we read in a press release published Monday (05/02/2024).

The forum said there was currently an “autumn of democracy” with the strengthening of oligarchy, rampant corruption and nepotism, as well as the practice of dynastic politics demonstrated by President Jokowi.

Yance Arizona, professor at the UGM Faculty of Law, mentioned three indicators that indicate the death of democracy in Indonesia today. First, the government acts in an authoritarian manner by controlling the institutions of control.

“The KPK is controlled, it has changed from what we knew. The judge of the Constitutional Court was suddenly replaced in the middle of the road. The chief judge of the Constitutional Court became the brother-in-law of President Jokowi .We could never have imagined something like this,” Yance said.

Second, state officials often use rubber stamps in the ITE law to silence critics and opposition. Third, the election law regulations were changed midway just to allow the president's son to run as a vice presidential candidate.

“It’s a scandal in the Constitutional Court’s decision,” Yance said.

Meanwhile, UGM constitutional law expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar highlighted Jokowi's statement that the president was allowed to take sides and campaign for any of the presidential candidates. According to him, Jokowi made a mistake in translating Article 299 of the Election Law regarding the participation of state representatives in elections.

“Section 299 is intended to be implemented if the President runs again as a presidential candidate. This section is intended to holder” said Zainal.

“I have to admit that Jokowi became like this, half of which was contributed by us. Because we failed to build a civil power to control Jokowi. Once the opposition died, the desire to continue in power is appeared,” Zainal said.

According to Zainal, it is time for democracy to return to its owner, namely civil society. Until now, the elite has played too large a role in determining the direction of Indonesian democracy.

Cik Ditiro Forum is composed of Pusham UII, Masyarakat Peduli Media, AJI Yogyakarta, ICM, Jogja Save KPK Movement, Jala PRT, SP Kinasih, PUKAT FH UGM, Caksana Institute, LKiS, DIY NGO Forum, JCW, Lingkar Justice Ruang, Combine / CRI, Suarkala, LHKP PP Muhammadiyah, Empowered Citizens, IDEA, FNKSDA, KHM DIY, LBH Pers Yogya, Rifka Annisa, Mobile People's Alliance, SIGAB Indonesia, LBH Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta Advocacy Institute

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Management Board of the Indonesian Legal Aid Center (PBHI), Julius Hebrew, assessed that the movement of all NGOs and academics was the final explosion of all electoral fraud which was more and more vulgar.

“The movement of these different elements first occurred independently and sporadically. It is because it is independent and sporadic based on a shared consciousness that one day, as the vote approaches, it will become a common movement at the same time in the same place throughout Indonesia. By “For this reason, President Joko Widodo must really respond to this movement, he must put an end to the frauds that he has committed, put an end to the various kinds of violations “or the public will impose its coercion through the DPR by occupying the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia,” Julius said at KBR. , Monday (5/2/2024).

Editor: Agus Luqman