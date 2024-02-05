Trump urges Republicans to reject Senate deal on border measures and aid to Ukraine





Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans to reject a bipartisan Senate deal that included tough new border security measures in exchange for $60 billion in funding for Ukraine and other national security priorities.

1 minute

“Don't be STUPID!!! We need a separate border and immigration bill. It should not be linked to foreign aid in any way!” said Trump, who is running for reelection and is desperate to deny President Joe Biden a major legislative victory before the November vote.

As the race for the White House almost certainly appears to be a rematch of 2020, the former Republican president hammered his Democratic successor over the record number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border.

Senators on Sunday unveiled one of the toughest immigration bills in a generation, including sweeping restrictions that Biden has pledged to sign.

The $118.3 billion package includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $10 billion in humanitarian aid, nearly $5 billion for Asia-Pacific partners. Pacific, including Taiwan, and $20 billion for new border funding.

It would be a major victory for immigration hawks — full of concessions that Democrats would normally have staunchly opposed, such as restricting the president's discretion to admit refugees on humanitarian grounds, a deportation process expedited and a warrant to close the border in the event of arrest. reach 5,000 per day.

It also does not include any of the priorities that Democrats usually defend, such as access to citizenship for the country's approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants.

But Trump has an iron grip on Republicans leading the House of Representatives and has repeatedly called on the party to kill the legislation and deny Biden and his Democrats a policy victory ahead of the November election.

“This bill is a great gift to Democrats and a death wish to the Republican Party,” Trump added.

“This takes the HORRIBLE WORK that Democrats have done on immigration and borders, absolves them, and puts it all on the shoulders of Republicans.”

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20240205-trump-urges-republicans-to-reject-senate-deal-on-border-measures-ukraine-aid

