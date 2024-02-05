Not afraid Religious leaders are full of praise for PM Modi after meeting him at the new Parliament building

Politics
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the new Parliament building, religious leaders on February 5 said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, all communities are safe and no one is afraid. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said: Our castes, our customs, our religions, the methods of prayer may be different. but our greatest religion as humans is that of humanity. We all live in the same country, we are all Bharatiya. Come, let's strengthen our country. Our country is our top priority. Together, we must move our nation forward. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are on the verge of becoming a 'Vishwaguru' again, and we all need to work together to make it happen… These visuals of the new Parliament building are proof of the changing times for our country. Dastur Ji said: We have come here to bless all religions. We are not afraid of anything until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here. We will continue to move forward and I want our country to be the best in the world. Jain Guru Vivek Muni said, “It was a very good meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi… We have gathered here on behalf of the Indian Minority Foundation. Our work on unity, integrity and 'Sarv Dharm Sadbhaav' was appreciated by Prime Minister Modi.
