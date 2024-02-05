Imran Khan recognized as mastermind of May 9 attack, military courts ready to deliver verdict: sources





Imran Khan, who is currently serving several prison terms at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, claimed that his party was the target of the May 9 violence. (AP/Photo)

Sources close to the Pakistani establishment told News18 that eyewitnesses had made statements against Imran Khan, the 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Sources added that none of these eyewitnesses was promised any concession offer, directly or indirectly.

Sources said none of these eyewitnesses was promised any concession offer, directly or indirectly.

On May 9 last year, PTI workers vandalized around a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad . The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

However, Khan maintained that his party was the target of the May 9 violence and that the violent protests targeting the Corps Commander's House and the Pakistan Army Headquarters were part of the London Accord in which he said , the Pakistan Muslim League. The leader of Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, enjoys the favor of the powerful Pakistani army.

Prosecutions against more than 100 people have already resulted in a 90% conviction rate. However, the judgments in these cases have not been pronounced and risk being mixed up with the judgments of the military courts. According to sources, once the country's Supreme Court gives its permission, the decisions of the military courts will be issued.

The establishment is taking this very seriously and severe punishment will be imposed on those behind the attack, an official said.

Imran Khan has been convicted four times since 2022, when he was ousted from power. His sentences total 34 years and will be served concurrently.

A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted Khan and his wife and sentenced them to seven years in prison, accused of violating the law over their 2018 marriage. The latest verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for corruption.

Imran Khan's growing legal troubles come ahead of the February 8 parliamentary elections in which the PTI leader has already been disqualified due to corruption convictions as his party struggles to run an election campaign.

Khan is currently serving several prison sentences at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where his trials took place due to security concerns.

He is involved in more than 150 legal cases, including for inciting violence after his arrest in May 2023.

