KPU says Gibrans candidacy remains valid despite ethics ruling against president





Jakarta. Despite a 'strong reprimand' from the ethics council against key election organizers over the candidacy of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President Joko Widodo's eldest son, he remains a legitimate vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming elections , an election official said Monday. Gibran, 36, became eligible to run for office following the Constitutional Court's amendment of the minimum age requirement for candidates to 40 on October 16. The revision included exemptions for candidates who have held or hold elective public office, paving the way for mayor. from Solo. However, the General Election Commission (KPU) accepted Gibran's candidacy without first amending its own regulations, which still required a presidential or vice-presidential candidate to be at least 40 years old, without exception. . On Monday, the Ethics Council of Election Organizers (DKPP) ruled that KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari and all commissioners had violated ethics, and issued them a “firm and final” reprimand. In response, KPU Commissioner Idham Holik said the verdict does not cancel Gibran's candidacy as presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's running mate. Idham argued that the KPU accepted Gibran's appointment only to comply with the constitution, as required by the latest decision of the Constitutional Court, which is final and binding. “We have declared the legality of the registration process of all presidential and vice-presidential candidates on November 13, 2023, based on existing laws,” Idham told the Jakarta Globe's sister publication Beritasatu . “The DKPP has indeed expressed its gratitude to the KPU for implementing the constitutional mandates regarding the Constitutional Court's decision,” he added. The reprimand against all KPU commissioners concerns only procedural incidents following the Constitutional Court's ruling. The DKPP criticized the KPU for taking too long to hold a hearing with the House of Representatives and the government on the abrupt revisions to the minimum age requirements for candidates. The court ruling was issued on October 16, but the KPU requested consultation with the House after a week. Gibran registered his candidacy with the KPU on October 25, when the commission still required a vice presidential candidate to be at least 40 years old. Prabowo's electability has improved significantly since Gibran became his running mate in October. He is now leading the February 14 elections according to many polls, with a double-digit lead over his rivals Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan. Keywords :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/kpu-says-gibrans-candidacy-remains-valid-despite-ethics-ruling-against-chairman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos