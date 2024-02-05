Politics
As the United States looks elsewhere, Uzbekistan and China quietly cement a regional alliance
As the United States, Russia, and Europe simultaneously attempt to quell (or escalate) the crises in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, Israel/Gaza, the Persian Gulf, and the Red Sea/Yemen, Uzbekistan and China have quietly strengthened their partnership.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a state visit in China from January 23 to 25, visiting Beijing and Shenzen. There, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
The meeting between the Uzbek and Chinese delegations resulted in numerous announcements and agreements, but perhaps the most notable is the evolution of relations between Uzbekistan and China towards a relationship Global “all-weather” strategic partnership. This is significant because Pakistan, the hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is the only other country in the region so designated. (CPEC is the most important part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.)
Beijing has thus marked its expectations in Central Asia, and the two “all-weather” partnerships position it on either side of Afghanistan, a potential source of natural resources (and instability) and a transit corridor between Asia. Central and South Asia.
The visit was also significant in that Xi invested something else in the bilateral relationship: his time and attention.
This was Mirziyoyev's second state visit to China – the first was in 2017 – and Xi is on a state visit to Uzbekistan until 2022. Xi visited each of the Central Asian republics and visited Kazakhstan four times and Uzbekistan three times; no American president has ever visited the region. (Mirziyoyev met with then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 in Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden met with all five presidents of the Central Asian republics in New York in 2023.)
State visits and individual meetings are noticed by the Uzbek people, who undoubtedly appreciated that the leader of the second largest country in the world, and the biggest economy, by some measures, personally invested his time in the relationship instead of delegating it to his subordinates.
US interest has waned now that it no longer needs the region to logistics support of his war against the Afghan Taliban. Although he rhetorically supports regional development “stability and sovereignty” Washington does not seem to understand that the same is true for individuals and countries: cash means freedom, and China offers Uzbekistan opportunities to make money.
And as for the “deliverables”, they were numerous.
The second day of the visit was dedicated to a Joint Investment Forum in Shenzhen which produced Agreements on projects in the fields of energy and mining, electrical engineering, machine building, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, photovoltaics, wind and hydropower , as well as transport and logistics.
The volume of Chinese investment in Uzbekistan increased fivefold, to $14 billion by the end of 2023, and the number of joint ventures tripled, to more than 2,300. By the end of 2023, trade turnover reached $14 billion – and both sides are aiming for $20 billion in the near future.
The most publicized announcement concerned the assembly of hybrid and electric cars by a joint venture between BYD (the electric vehicle company that worries the founder of Tesla) Elon Musk) and UzAuto, which locally manufactures Chevrolet-badged automobiles. The joint venture will produce 50,000 units per year and could eventually expand production to 300,000 units per year. BYD also plans to establish local assembly of electric buses, with local sourcing of spare parts and the establishment of engineering and service centers.
Perhaps the most important announcement was China's call for work on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway start “as soon as possible”. The CKU will bypass Russia and probably connect with the Middle corridor trade to Europe, which will please Washington and help make Uzbekistan the transport center of Central Asia.
The World Road Transport Organization recently announced maiden expedition of electronic products from Shenzen, China, to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, “via a new 6,500 kilometer transport corridor that crosses Kyrgyzstan” in seven days, compared to 20 days previously.
And Tashkent recently got Support from Qatar for the 573 kilometers Trans-Afghan Railway to connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan. “Support” likely means “financing,” and Tashkent could choose to finance the project with a combination of loans from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, supplemented with cash from Doha. The project also ensures that China is not the only player in local infrastructure development, as Saudi Arabia also concluded agreements, including the production of electricity and the production of desalinated water. The openness demonstrated to investors from the Middle East is another demonstration of The balance of Uzbekistan between Russia and China, and now Iran and wealthy Arab states – a situation Americans should encourage.
Uzbekistan has taken advantage of its geographic location to become a successful regional facilitator and organizer, and also has the opportunity to become a multitude of financial and development organizations: The Export-Import Bank of China can open a regional office for Central Asia in the capital city of Tashkent, which could develop an ecosystem of experienced local officials and private sector companies that would attract similar organizations in Uzbekistan.
Washington may be doubtful of any effort to normalize the Taliban government, but Tashkent does not have that luxury: the countries are “neighbors forever.” It is this same realistic outlook that has motivated Tashkent's efforts to open trade and transport ties with Iran, giving it a route to Iran's 85 million people and the rich markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Americans may be nervous because Uzbekistan may not always be on “our side,” but Uzbekistan can be a valuable mediator now that Washington no longer has a platform in the region.
China is not waiting for the green light from Washington. President Xi recently received credentials from the Taliban ambassador in Beijing. Tashkent, Tehran, Moscow and Islamabad could therefore step up their pace to preserve their influence in Kabul.
The Mirziyoyev-Xi meeting is a signal: to Central Asia that China has high business expectations; for Arab investors, project opportunities, the region experiencing a serious deficit in energy infrastructure; and to the West, that the Central Asian republics, led by Uzbekistan, cannot afford to stand idly by while the United States and Europe lurch from crisis to crisis.
James Durso (@james_durso) is a regular commentator on foreign policy and national security issues. Mr. Durso served in the United States Navy for 20 years and worked in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
