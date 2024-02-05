One year after the earthquake, Turkey is struggling to rebuild

Antioch, Türkiye – “Impossible, how could I pay the mortgage with my monthly salary of 600 euros?” Mesut Zateroglu, 43, says The new Arabicsitting in a tent that his employer, Hatay Municipality, allowed him to erect in the courtyard of one of its office buildings near a major highway leading to the center of Antakya city.

Before two earthquakes destroyed the city on February 6 last year, Zateroglu lived with his mother, brother and sister in an apartment in the Armutlu district, a short drive from the city center. Today, all three live in one of the container camps scattered across the city.

The container was too small for a family of four adults, he said, adding that he is currently the only one still working in the family. He managed to insulate the tent with thermal material and install an electric heater. But due to heavy rains that hit Hatay in January, a pool of water formed outside the tent.

“More than 280,000 buildings in eleven provinces of southern Turkey collapsed or were seriously damaged in last year's disaster, the official death toll of which exceeded 53,000 in Turkey alone.”

Zateroglu's apartment in Armutlu, the family's only property, was demolished months ago after being badly damaged in the earthquake. After the disaster, the neighborhood resembled a ghost town, where row after row of multi-story buildings stood empty on deserted streets.

Most of these have now disappeared, leaving an empty plain interspersed with a few solitary groups of buildings initially classified as having suffered low to medium damage.

Since 207 hectares of land in the neighborhoods on the west bank of the Orontes were declared a reserve zone for construction, Zateroglu doubts that he will ever return to the neighborhood. An amendment to an existing urban transformation law was passed last November to allow built-up areas to be declared construction reserve zones.

Normally, if you own land, to build on it you have to develop a project, go to the municipality and obtain a permit for this project, explains Ecevit Alkan, a lawyer who assists some of the families affected. According to the Hatay Bar Association, more than 50,000 people lived in this area before the earthquake.

The Ministry of Environment sent municipalities the boundaries of a reserve area and said you are not allowed to issue permits here, he explained to TNA.

This has sparked concerns among displaced residents, who fear they will no longer be able to afford to live in their own neighborhood after the redevelopment, forcing them to accept compensation and permanent displacement.

It is unclear what exactly will be done in the reserve area, how and when it will be done. It's also unclear how much it will cost, Alkan said.

According to Hatay Governorate, 205 container sites have been set up across the province to accommodate more than 200,000 people. [Getty]

Social housing on the hills

Clusters of nearly completed five-story towers built by state agency TOKI dot the hills around the city, built on what was once farmland in new neighborhoods with little infrastructure, connected to the city by rough country roads on higher ground considered safer for standard construction.

Around 280,000 buildings in eleven provinces of southern Turkey collapsed or were seriously damaged in last year's disaster, the official death toll of which exceeded 53,000 in Turkey alone. Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, remains the hardest-hit city in the region.

Most of its population left for other provinces – often to allow children to continue their education – or sought refuge in surrounding villages. Many live in container camps set up by government agencies and NGOs. According to Hatay Governorate, 205 container sites have been set up across the province to accommodate more than 200,000 people.

“There is no coordination. Our communities are disconnected from each other”

After being accused of allowing speculation and poor construction to produce extremely vulnerable cities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to rebuild more than 300,000 homes in one year. A count from the press agency Reuters revealed that construction of 122,891 homes began in August.

According to a statement by the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Mehmet Ozhaseki, by December construction had started out of 307,000 housing units, but only 46,000 would soon be ready for delivery.

A few days before the anniversary of the disaster, a draw was held in Hatay to distribute more than 7,000 government-built houses to citizens of the province who had applied to participate in the government's lottery system that would allow them to receive a grant and a low-interest loan for buy the house.

Simultaneously, along the west bank of the Orontes River and in surrounding neighborhoods, diggers are laying the foundations for new buildings. But no master plan for the revitalization of the city has yet been made public. According to media reports and the Hatay Chamber of Architects and Engineers, a dozen renowned architectural firms are working on the redevelopment of different plots in the region.

We are not stakeholders here, said Mehtap Aslanyuregi, a local architect and Chamber board member. TNA.

There is no single plan. There is a plan for those protected [historical] area on the east side of the river, and there is a plan for the reserve area, she said. There is no coordination. Our local communities are disconnected from each other, she adds.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to rebuild more than 300,000 homes within a year. [Getty]

If there is another earthquake in our generation, we will have the same problem due to unchanged perspectives and unchanged understanding of how to govern.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and Hatay Municipality did not respond to requests for further information.

Before the earthquake, the west bank of the Orontes was mainly occupied by residential buildings constructed in the 20th century, before the adoption of seismic building codes after the last earthquake that hit Turkey in 1999.

“Antakya has a history, a culture, and naturally people will want to rebuild here. But we must not make the same mistakes”

According to experts, factors that made Antakya particularly vulnerable include its proximity to an earthquake fault, its poor design, the use of substandard materials, its density and its position along the river, whose sedimentary soil is particularly unstable .

We have the knowledge and technology to build anywhere, said Dr. Alemdar Bayraktar, a visiting professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC), who has conducted extensive research in seismic region over the past year. The new Arabic.

But care must be taken to take the characteristics of the soil into account, and above all to carry out appropriate inspections, he adds. Antakya has a history, a culture and, naturally, people will want to rebuild here, he says. But we must not make the same mistakes.

Ylenia Gostoli is a journalist currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. She has covered politics, social change and conflict in the Middle East and Europe. His work on refugees, migration and human trafficking has won awards and grants.

Follow her on Twitter:@YleniaGostoli