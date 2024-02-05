Rishi Sunak wishes King a “full and speedy recovery” after cancer diagnosis | Political news

Rishi Sunak wished the king a “speedy recovery” after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Prime Minister sent his best wishes to the King, posting on X: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he will be back at full strength in no time and I know the whole country will wish him well.”

The king started a regular treatment program and he was advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Sir Tony Blair issued similar messages, with Mr Johnson saying: “The whole country will support the King today. »

Across the Atlantic, Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about Charles and planned to call him later.

The US president told reporters: “I'm worried about him. I just learned of his diagnosis.

“I’ll talk to him, God willing.”

Donald Trump, Mr. Biden's predecessor, called the king “a wonderful man, whom I got to know well during my presidency.”

Writing on his Truth Social platform in all capital letters, he added: “We are all praying for a speedy and full recovery!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I love Canadians across the country and people around the world. I think of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

“We send him our best wishes and hope for a speedy and full recovery.”

In the UK, messages poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders of all major parties wishing the king a full recovery.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of the Labor Party I wish Her Majesty all the best in her recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said his party joins “the rest of the nation in wishing Her Majesty a full and speedy recovery”.

The new Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neillthe first nationalist to hold the post, said: “I am very sorry to learn of King Charles' illness and wish him well with his treatment, and a speedy and full recovery.”

The king was also praised for going public with his diagnosis, with some MPs reflecting on their own battles with cancer.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in his 30s, said: “As a cancer survivor, I know how impactful his decision to share this news will be on understanding those affected. »

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who received treatment for kidney cancer in 2021, said: “One in two of us will develop cancer in our lifetime, but millions more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer.

“I send my best wishes to His Majesty for his treatment and to his family who support him throughout.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly, whose wife battled breast cancer, said: “Susie and I have seen the incredible work that health professionals can do in treating cancer. I wish to Her Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know that the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies to His Majesty the King following the news this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with Her Majesty and her family, and we would all like to send her our best wishes for the success of her treatment and a speedy recovery following this evening's news.”

The diagnosis comes after treatment for an enlarged prostate, although the palace said he did not have prostate cancer.

The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer it is. 75 year old monarch has.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to his father about his diagnosis and will travel to Great Britain see him in the coming days, said a source close to Prince Harry.

A palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has been receiving treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

“It was during this procedure that the distinct area of ​​concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer.

“This second pathology will now benefit from appropriate treatment.”