Is Narendra Modi's India really a friend of the world? | Taiwan News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly referred to his country as “Vishvamitra,” or “friend of the world,” a term he has used in recent speeches and at rallies across India.

“It is a matter of pride for all that India has carved a place for itself as 'Vishwamitra' and the whole world sees a friend in India,” he told Parliament in September.

The campaign reflects the Modi government's intention to become the leading voice of the South, Sreeram Chaulia, director general of the Jindal India Institute at OP Jindal Global University, told DW.

“The idea is to position India as an independent power, different from China, different from the United States and different from the Europeans,” Chaulia said, adding that the concept covers friendship, cooperation, coexistence and mutual benefit.

In 2023, India highlighted its cultural and diplomatic ties by hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi. Since then, however, the Indian government has witnessed multiple diplomatic conflicts.

Less than two weeks after the G20 meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

In December, officials said they foiled a plot to assassinate on U.S. soil an American who also advocated for a Sikh breakaway state. Both cases are under investigation.

Closer to home, India announced plans to fence its border with Myanmar amid an escalation of conflict since the February 2021 military coup.

The newly elected government of the Maldives has ordered the withdrawal of Indian troops while displaying closer ties with China.

“In the past, India had the intention of being a friend but had no real capacity to do so because we were facing domestic problems,” said Harsh Pant, international relations expert at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, adding that India has more credibility these days. .

“It is unlikely that any major player can ignore India,” Pant said.

“At one point it looked like the war in Ukraine would destroy India's ties with the West, but that did not happen. Western powers, especially the United States, have a strategic partnership with India because China is the long-term problem,” he said. .

Although disagreeing with Russia's war in Ukraine, Indian leaders have refused to join the US-led sanctions campaign against Moscow. Instead, New Delhi accepted Russian oil at discounted prices, leading to increased imports from Russia.

Despite this, India's relations with the United States are stronger than ever.

During a visit to Washington, DC, in October, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said relations between India and the United States were at an “unprecedented high.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reciprocated the sentiment, calling the ties an “extraordinary achievement”.

“Neighborhood First” Policy

Chietigj Bajpaee, senior fellow for South Asia at think tank Chatham House, told DW that the India-US partnership is part of a drive to deepen relations in the defense, technology and Energy.

This is underscored by the United States' long-standing perception that India is a bulwark against China's growing influence.

India is the only major economy to have both deep and favorable relations with Iran, Israel, Russia and the European Union. Over the past month, Jaishankar visited Iran and Russia, while Prime Minister Modi received French President Emmanuel Macron.

“He’s clearly a Vishwamitra in that sense,” Bajpaee said. “But what does this actually achieve beyond statements such as ‘now is not the time for war’?”

After coming to power in 2014, Modi marked the revitalization of India's Neighborhood First Policy (NFP) by inviting leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to his speech-giving ceremony. oath.

“The future I dream of for India is the future I want for our entire region,” Modi said in his speech at his first SAARC summit in Nepal.

With the growing focus on India's rise as a leader of the Global South, there is a sense that India is trying to “transcend” the region and its neighborhood, Bajpaee said.

“Three neighboring countries are benefiting from an IMF bailout,” he said. “Some are bankrupt or near-bankrupt states, in the midst of civil war, others are antagonistic countries with which there is a latent conflict.”

Walking a tightrope

India will likely be under pressure to take sides as conflicts continue, Bajpaee said.

“In forums where China plays an important role, for example in BRICS countries, where countries are pushing an anti-Western agenda, India will be the odd one out,” he said.

“If things go well, if we see a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, a direct conflict between Russia and the United States, or an escalation in the Middle East,” he said, “At some point we will be forced to choose.”

Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research and lecturer at Yale University, said: “The biggest problem would arise if India were to have a military conflict with China. This is when India should call on friends. »

“Because if you’re friends with everyone,” Singh said, “then you’re friends with no one.”

Singh said American and Indian values ​​– such as commitment to human rights, democratic norms and protection of minorities – had diverged significantly under Modi, but the strategic vision keeps the ties strong for the moment.

Edited by: Keith Walker