Politics
Why is Xi Jinping so worried about food security? Radio Asia Libre
China's State Council has ordered local governments and rural communities to guarantee grain production.Production never falls below minimum levels, in order to guarantee food security and avoid a large-scale relapse into poverty.
To achieve this, national grain production must remain above 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tonnes) in 2024, says the annual agricultural and rural policy document, known as Document No. 1.
The Feb. 3 directive also calls on local authorities to take inspiration from ruling Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's poverty alleviation project in rural Zhejiang in 2003 by storing food on land, a slogan referring to a system of fallow agricultural land that can be quickly destroyed. sown with food crops if grain reserves run out.
The newspaper also calls for strengthening the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party in work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
News commentator Guo Min said food security is re-emerging as a major concern for China's leaders, citing large-scale abandonment of farmland by farmers in recent years.
According to him, the fact that this year document n°1 once again mentions food security shows that guaranteeing rural cereal production levels remains a big headache for the authorities.
While Xi's government declared in November 2020 to have eliminated extreme poverty due to the mass and often forced relocation of young migrant workers to cities, it also tightened its day-to-day controls on agricultural activities, rolling out controversial measures . responsible for implementing agricultural management strengthen state control over grain supplies and facilitate the rural land transfer away from farmers if necessary.
Guo said the mention of a return to poverty highlights something that has already happened.
In my opinion, the term preventing a large-scale return to poverty means that the Chinese people are on the path to extreme poverty, and this is inevitable, he said.
China no longer even has the money for the government to take care of its own people, Guo said, referring to empty local government coffers in the wake of the three-year zero-COVID policy, and unpaid civil service salaries.
Warehouses are running out
Yang Haiying, a professor at Japan's Shizuoka University, said authorities likely fear food shortages could lead to widespread social unrest.
Chen Yun, a friend of Deng Xiaoping, [late] The former Chinese Communist Party leader once said that Chinese people were easy to manage, Yang said. As long as they have enough to eat, everything will be fine and they will not rebel.
Since Xi Jinping came to power, they have [supposedly] solved the problem of poverty, [but] I think they know there isn't much food in the granaries.
They expect food shortages around the world following the war between Russia and Ukraine, and they feel there could be a crisis both domestically and internationally, Yang said.
Faced with the rising cost of living, people in rural China have generally turned to factories or construction work in cities to supplement their income in recent decades, and have even been spotted doing so. request unofficial tolls on rural roads in recent months.
Now the government is trying to revitalize rural areas through business partnership initiatives, according to state media on Document No. 1, hoping to attract entrepreneurs and farmers. settle in a rural area.
I sometimes go to rural areas, and most of them are unused wastelands, Guo said. Farmers can't make money growing their crops, so unless they grow food for themselves, who will do the farming?
They can only farm with government support, he said. If they want to guarantee food security, they will have to introduce a series of policies, for example increasing the purchase prices of cereals.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie.
