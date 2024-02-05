INDONESIA Jakarta goes to the polls amid controversy over the “Gibran case”





Incumbent President Joko Widodo is in the crosshairs of the Electoral Commission for the coup with which he changed the law to allow his son to run as a vice-presidential candidate. This is an “ethically erroneous decision even if he remains a legitimate candidate” in the elections of February 14 in the formula with the favorite Prabowo Subianto.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – A few days before the general elections on February 14 in Indonesia, the Indonesian Election Commission (DKPP) today delivered its verdict on the vice-presidential candidacy of Gibran Rakabuming – eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo – that he appears alongside the favorite Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto. The body accused the chairman of the Indonesian Election Commission (KPU), Hasyim Asy'ari, of violating ethical standards of conduct, while confirming that the candidacy of Gibran – 36 years old and current mayor of Surakarta – remains at this stage legitimate. . A measure considered ethically erroneous, although legitimate from a legal point of view. Indeed, the Indonesian Constitutional Court deliberately changed the rules of the game by allowing potential candidates under the age of 40 to run for president or vice president. The DKPP believes that Asy'ari should have consulted Parliament and the government about this decision. Among other reasons, because at the head of the Constitutional Court is Anwar Usman, brother-in-law of Joko Widodo. In recent days, there has also been a wave of “protests” against Gibran's candidacy in Javanese academia, with dozens of professors from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta at the forefront and closely followed by other universities. The Association of Indonesian Catholic Universities also joined the criticism, saying Jokowi should morally uphold his presidential oath, upholding ethics while in power as head of state and government. The 2019 presidential election was severely contaminated by identity politics and divided Indonesian society into two “axes”: nationalism and religious fundamentalism. An approach that, surprisingly, has not been repeated during the current election campaign, in which none of the three presidential candidates – Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan – have used this approach to win the sympathy of his most loyal supporters. But something should have changed if Joko Widodo's “family affairs” had been publicly exposed by former President Megawati's supporters, highlighting the enormous influence first lady Iriana would have had on Gibran's candidacy. The political war between pro and anti Jokowi broke out on social networks. Even if many voters in Jakarta assure that these controversies will not influence the vote they are preparing to vote this week, to elect the president who will take office in October 2024.

