Narendra Modi: “Nehru thought Indians were lazy”: Modi refers to…





New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his response to the vote of thanks following the President's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, named two former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and called out the “inadequacies” of the presidency they held. Mocking the Opposition for its poor performance in a Lok Sabha election year, Prime Minister Modi cited statements by two former Congress prime ministers to highlight their “lack of faith” in their own citizens. Recalling the independence speech delivered by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959, he said, “Nehru had said from the Red Fort that Indians were not used to hard work. He said that we Indians do not work as hard as those in Europe, Japan, China, Russia and the United States. Nehru thought Indians were lazy,” PM Modi said. “Nehru thought Indians were lazy and less intelligent,” PM Modi said, amid angry slogans and protests from Congress parliamentarians. PM Modi also said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had once mentioned that Indians were “running away” from difficulties and obstacles. Reading out a quote from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on I-Day, he said: “Unfortunately, our habit is that when an auspicious work is about to be completed, we we become complacent, when difficulty arises, we become desperate, it sometimes seems as if the entire nation has failed. We seem to have adopted the feeling of defeat. Chastising the Congress leadership for prioritizing “a family above all”, PM Modi said the grand old party never had faith in the countrymen and its capabilities. Prime Minister Modi – addressing the last session of the Lok Sabha – began his speech by training the Congress in arms to foster “parivaarvad culture” at the expense of its top leaders. He said the Congress was “launching and reviving” a particular leader despite his repeated failures and never felt the need for introspection. He also held the opposition parties responsible for the current situation and said that even though it was an election year, they were failing to put their affairs in order.

