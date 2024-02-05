Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife found guilty of violating marriage law in fourth case





Pakistan's ISLAMABADA court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on charges that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a lawyer said.

The latest verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. This comes ahead of the February 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified due to corruption convictions as his party struggles to mount an election campaign.

This was Khan's fourth conviction since 2022, when he was ousted from power. His sentences total 34 years and will be served concurrently.

Analysts say Khan's multiple and seemingly hasty convictions are seen by his party and supporters as punishment for his rhetoric against Pakistan's powerful military rulers, who have ruled the country for half of its 76-year history. During his final months in power, Khan had expanded his fight against opponents to include the military.

The couple's lawyer, Intisar Panjutha, said the verdict was announced by Judge Qudrat Ullah a day after the trial ended. Khan and his family insist the trial is politically motivated.

The prosecution said Khan and his wife violated the law that requires a woman to wait three months before remarrying.

Bibi, Khan's third wife, was a spiritual healer who was previously married to a man who claimed to have divorced in November 2017, less than three months before marrying Khan. Bibi said they divorced in August 2017.

She and Khan, who had married twice before, denied violating the three-month waiting period, a requirement of Islamic law and respected by Pakistan.

The decision was condemned by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Its leader, Gohar Khan, told reporters that Khan would appeal. This is a false case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, but the court nevertheless sentenced them to the maximum jail term,” he said.

The couple were also fined 500,000 rupees ($1,800) each.

Khan is currently serving several prison sentences at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where his trials took place due to security concerns.

He is involved in more than 150 court cases, including for inciting violence following his arrest in May 2023. During nationwide riots in May, Khan's supporters attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, stormed a base air raid in Mianwali, in the eastern province of Punjab, and set on fire. a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The violence only subsided when Khan was released at the time by the Supreme Court.

Khan and Bibi also face another corruption case, allegedly involving the granting of undue benefits to a real estate tycoon in exchange for the establishment of an Islamic university.

By Munir Ahmed

