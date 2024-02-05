Indonesian presidential frontrunner sparks fire in final debate





JAKARTAIndonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto came under fire in his latest debate with his rivals on Sunday (Feb. 4) on issues ranging from women's rights to remarks about voters' intelligence, as they battle to lead the third largest democracy in the world. Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote in the Feb. 14 vote that will determine the successor to popular two-term President Joko Widodo, who is barred from running again to lead the country at Muslim majority, the most populous in the world. Subianto, a third-time candidate and current defense minister, is leading in opinion polls, widening his gap since choosing Mr. Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. last year. But in the last of three debates, he was criticized by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, who polls show are neck and neck for a possible runner-up. round against Subianto. Mr Pranowo criticized Mr Subianto for suggesting last month that people who wanted free internet access instead of free lunches as a key policy of the defense chief were not smart. “What is more important: free Internet access or free food for those who are in difficulty, for the poor? That's what I meant,” Subianto said. Mr Baswedan asked him about the rates of violence against women under the current government. “The level of violence against women is extremely high…from insults to physical violence,” Mr Baswedan said. “All of this must be dealt with firmly.” Subianto said he would do more to protect women and support women's rights NGOs if elected. Mr Baswedan also appeared to accuse the government of increasing welfare before polling day to win over low-income voters. “Welfare is help for those who accept it, not for those who give it,” he said. After appearing to support his son and Mr Subianto, Mr Widodo was widely criticized for trying to create a political dynasty in a country long known for its nepotistic politics. AFP

