



Nikki Haley on Monday criticized former President Trump's praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it anomalous. “Praising dictators is not normal. Making America Normal Again,” Haley, Trump’s latest rival for the GOP presidential nomination, written thethe platform formerly known as Twitter. Haley was responding to Trump's comments over the weekend, describing the Chinese leader as one of her “very good friends” while threatening to increase tariffs on Chinese imports. Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo asked the former president if he would impose 60 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports, as some recent reports suggested. “I would say no, I would say maybe it will be more than that because we're going to have to do it…Look, I want China to do good, I do,” Trump responded. “And I really like President Xi. He was a very good friend of mine during my tenure. “I got along very well with him. I'm not sure he liked what I was doing,” Trump added, before emphasizing that he doesn't think Xi wants him back in the Oval Office. Foreign policy is central to Haley's presidential campaign, and the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has repeatedly denounced Trump's apparent friendliness toward foreign dictators. The former president last year, Xi described as “smart, brilliant, everything perfect”, and noted that he rules China “with iron first”. Trump spoke similarly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed last year he was the “apple of [Putin’s] eye” during his presidency. Later in the “Sunday Morning Futures” interview, Trump sought to clarify his intention to start another trade war with China. “Not a trade war. I did very well with China, with everything. China came, they were going to destroy our steel industry, and I imposed tariffs, high tariffs,” Trump said. “And they arrested him. I have people of steel, who every time they see me, they start to cry, they hug me. They said, “You saved our industry.” But now we let it go. During Trump's presidency in 2018, he imposed tariffs of 25% on foreign steel and 10% on aluminum, which the World Trade Organization later ruled was a violation of trade rules. global. Haley warned of the threat China poses to U.S. security and prosperity during her election campaign. Condemning Chinese communism, Haley claimed last year that Trump was “almost exclusively focused” on U.S.-China trade relations but was doing “too little action on the rest of the threat.” Chinese”. Trump continues to hold a comfortable lead over Haley in the GOP primary, as the former South Carolina governor looks to reverse the trend in her home state's primary later this month. National polling indices from The Hill and Decision Desk HQ show Trump has a 57.2-point lead nationally over Haley, while the former president has a 30.8-point lead in the poll. Haley's home state. https://elections2024.thehill.com/embed-south%20carolina/gop_primary_south_carolina

