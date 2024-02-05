Nicola Sturgeon's treatment at Covid inquiry was a disgrace





Read his blog here On Saturday, several of our readers gave their verdict. Read these letters here Today, one of our correspondents complains about the treatment reserved for the former prime minister during the investigation. Robert Menzies of Falkirk writing : “As expected, there was a lot of criticism of Nicola Sturgeon last week. But what I found most disturbing was the treatment she received during the UK inquiry into the Covid. For example, the inquiry's lawyer accused her of using the pandemic to promote independence. This is despite Ms Sturgeon pointing out that the Cabinet Secretary wrote to the UK government to say that work on this subject had been postponed during the crisis. Furthermore, when she pointed out that she had specifically asked Boris Johnson to postpone work on Brexit in order to free up more Scottish civil servants to work on the pandemic, the barrister suddenly refused to investigate the matter further of politicization. So, was he pursuing a program? The discussion that followed focused on considering Scotland's Covid experience used to inform the independence debate. We also had the anticipated reaction from Spanish politicians to the cancellation of flights from Spain. However, both of these issues referred to post-Covid events. As such, they would have had no impact on delivery issues during the current pandemic. So what's the point of bringing them up as subjects of analysis? The lawyer then accused Ms Sturgeon of sleeping on the job, that is, of not acting quickly enough. However, ten minutes later, he accused her of having taken the lead in banning mass gatherings before the rest of the United Kingdom, that is, of having acted too quickly. By definition, she cannot be simultaneously guilty of both. He then inferred that the lack of minutes of Gold Command meetings was evidence of a cover-up of decision-making. But this is regardless of the fact that the Cabinet should still have approved the conclusions reached at these meetings. This is the main decision-making forum and its minutes are available. Again, how relevant was the allegation? Bereaved families also claimed that the unavailability of this information could have contributed to possible deaths. But where is the evidence that leads to this claim? They further damaged their cause by claiming Ms Sturgeon's tears were completely artificial. None of us are in a position to make such a judgment. Similar claims made by Alister Jack and Douglas Ross come as no surprise, however. Neither are seeking to retain their Westminster seats at the next election so they can engage in gutter politics without fear of a voter backlash. Still, I can't help but wonder what those who died would have thought if they had known their deaths would be used to score points with political opponents. » Click here to subscribe to the Letter of the Day newsletter. Learn more In our Letters page

