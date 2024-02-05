Many lost courage to fight elections: PM Modi mocks opposition ahead of elections





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 5) mocked the opposition ahead of the country's upcoming general elections, saying many members of opposition parties had lost the courage to contest the elections. I lost the courage I see many of you (opposition) have even lost the courage to stand for election. Some seats were also changed last time, I heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time also, the Indian Prime Minister said while speaking in Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament. He added: I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They find their way by assessing the situation. WATCH | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address World Government Summit in UAE PM Modi also spoke about how the opposition had failed to fulfill its responsibility as an opposition and added that India needs a good opposition. He then listed some of the works carried out so far by his government. We have built 40 million houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we have built 80 lakh (eight million) pucca houses, the Indian Prime Minister said, adding that it would have taken Congress 100 years to do the same work. Five generations would then have passed, Prime Minister Modi said. Family politics and cancel culture The Indian Prime Minister said the country needs a strong and healthy opposition, but criticized the Congress for being stuck in parivaarvad (family politics) which repeatedly tried to launch a product that failed, in a indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi spoke about how the Congress is promoting cancel culture in Parliament and listed the government projects and projects that the opposition had tried to cancel. Modis Guarantee “Based on the experience of 10 years of governance, considering today's strong economy and the speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that during our third term , India will be the third largest economic power,” the Indian government said. PM, while adding that it is the Modis guarantee. He also confidently declared that his government would win the next elections and his government would take very important decisions. Our government's third term is not far away. There are only 100 to 125 days left… I am not giving figures but I can see the mood of the country, said the Indian Prime Minister. This will make the NDA cross the 400 seat mark and the BJP will certainly get 370 seats… The third term will consist of taking very big decisions, on the side of Prime Minister Modi while alluding to Article 370 which has been abandoned by his government in a major decision. The world's largest democracy may hold its general elections between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha, where Prime Minister Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will aim for a third consecutive victory. In the upcoming elections, the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will face INDE (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a group of 28 opposition parties including the Congress. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/many-have-lost-courage-to-fight-elections-pm-modi-takes-a-jibe-at-opposition-ahead-of-2024-polls-687195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos