Donald Trump says he wants to debate Joe Biden





Former President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to debate President Joe Biden before the November general election.

In a radio interview on “The Dan Bongino Show,” Trump suggested he would like to debate his successor in the White House “immediately.”

“I would like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” Trump said.

Biden responded to Trump's comments Monday during a stop in Nevada.

Immediately? Well, if I were him, I'd want to debate myself too. He has nothing else to do, Biden told reporters when asked if he would accept Trump's challenge to debate him.

Trump, who has not participated in any of the GOP primary debates this election cycle, indicated in a December interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he was willing to debate Biden, saying that he would “look forward” to doing so.

“How about 10 debates?” Trump said at the time, several weeks before the GOP primary cycle began with the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries. The former president won both against his Republican opponents.

Hewitt noted at the time that the Republican National Committee had decided in 2022 to withdraw from presidential debates set up by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is made up of members from both parties and considers itself nonpartisan. The RNC said it would require Republican presidential candidates to commit to participating in debates only sanctioned by the Republican Party.

Trump said the commission was “corrupt,” saying someone turned off his microphone during a 2016 general election debate. The organization decided during the 2020 presidential campaign that it would cut off the microphone from Trump while Biden answered a question, and vice versa.

“They're totally corrupt. They're totally Democratic leaning, that's fine when I use the word leaning,” Trump said in December. “They are totally corrupt and they are terrible. That being said, I would do 20 debates even if they were hosted by them. I will do as many debates as they want. I would do a debate every night with this guy. But hell, never show up to a debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates last year announced the dates and locations for three 2024 general election debates: September 16 at Texas State University at San Marcos, October 1 at the University of Virginia State in Petersburg and October 9 at the University of Utah in Salt. Lake town.

The Biden campaign then refused to comment on the proposed schedule.

In 2020, Trump and Biden participated in only two general election debates, instead of the usual three. One of the debates was canceled after Trump contracted Covid.

