Reviews | What awaits Xi and Putin in this Year of the Dragon?





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will enter the Year of the Dragon emboldened but weakened. Emboldened by the resilience of their countries in the face of increasing Western pressure and tacit support from geopolitical states in the South. And he is quietly convinced that Western determination to confront, contain and compete with Moscow and Beijing is being diluted by elections and political and societal divisions. But behind the bravado, Xi and Putin will welcome the Lunar New Year weakened by the vulnerabilities of their economies, which have lost, or are losing, access to Western markets, technologies and investments. China shines as the world's fastest growing economy and Russia's reputation as an energy superpower is fading.

Putin faces a presidential election in March and made the war in Ukraine the centerpiece of his re-election. But most Russians are ambivalent or annoyed by his war campaign. Reconciling the fears of an inward-looking electorate with exaggerated war rhetoric will be a challenge, even for such a masterful political narrator. Yet Putin's victory in March is guaranteed. His victory in Ukraine is far from assured. But a change of direction in Washington and London may not be enough to turn the West away. Ukraine will not surrender. A stalemate is the best-case scenario for Putin this year. Putin will also monitor the Russian economy for signs of overheating and breakdown. The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 1.1 percent this year. But this situation will be fueled by war: 29 percent of this year's budget will be spent on defense. Inflationary pressures are persistent and ever-tightening sanctions are depleting the economy of critical technologies. The energy sector remains robust. But if oil prices hover between $50 and $60 a barrel, that won't support Russia's war and social spending. Putin will also keep an eye on tensions in Russia's poor periphery, such as recent nationalist protests in Bashkortostan. An overreaction would upset a delicate balance in inter-ethnic relations. A weak response will embolden other regions unhappy with Moscow's authoritarian rule. Throughout the Eurasian heartland, Xi is more assured. China is not at war. It's not isolated. Its globally connected economy is robust. Xi exercises overwhelming control over China's political system and society. He has stabilized China’s relationship with the United States enhances its credibility as a leader of the Global South. 09:04 A look back at the key moments in China in 2023 A look back at the key moments in China in 2023 This is an auspicious year for Xi. It has been 12 years, a complete cycle of the Chinese zodiac, since he replaced Hu Jintao as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. On the surface, the Chinese economy is strong. He grew up 5.2 percent last year, meeting the government's target. But trends point to long-term headwinds, or even stagnation. Deflation is constantly high. Problems in the real estate sector affect consumer confidence and business investment. Foreign direct investments were slump . Local debt problems create economic tensions in the provinces. 02:31 Chinese GDP: the long list of things to do for Beijing to revive its economy in 2024 Chinese GDP: the long list of things to do for Beijing to revive its economy in 2024 Xi would be wise to revive China's entrepreneurial spirit, stifled by ideological rigidity and the authoritarian hand of the state. Chinese youth are disappointed by diminishing career prospects and high unemployment . Foreign capitalists and companies vote with their money Last September, China recorded the largest net outflow since 2016, at $53.9 billion. China also faces an increasingly complex world. Across the Taiwan Strait, William Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, the least pro-Beijing candidate, was elected president. Lai advocates a status quo approach to cross-strait relations and is resistant to reunification. His election dashes any hope in Beijing of more supportive and friendly leadership and public opinion in Taiwan. The United States is intensifying its competition strategy with China, seen by Xi as containment stealthily. Xi has already factored in long-term competition. But he worries about the unpredictability of the situation. American election And Donald Trump . He will worry about Trump's anti-China political instincts and escalating containment and competition in trade, technology and security. But Putin and Xi will also seek tactical gains Trump's victory could lead to a weakening of U.S. alliances, deepening divisions in the West, and a more transactional and erratic U.S. foreign policy. Xi and Putin are optimistic about their relationship. As lone great powers with few friends, they are united by their common enemy, the West, and by their burgeoning trade and converging foreign policy interests. But Xi will closely monitor Russia's progress in Ukraine and its overtures to North Korea . Putin will be nervous about any signs of a reduction in China's economic and diplomatic support for Russia. We don't know if Chinese and Russian leaders believe in horoscopes. But we know they care about their legacy. Both are 70 years old and at the head of the great world powers. Every year at the helm is worth hundreds of pages in the history books. How will Putin and Xi respond to the ups and downs of an unstable and dangerous world? Facing domestic problems and hostile global competitors, can they both get through the Year of the Dragon unscathed? Philipp Ivanov is a senior fellow at the China Analysis Center at the Asia Society Policy Institutes and founder of the China-Russia Program at the Asia Society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3250790/what-lies-wait-xi-and-putin-year-dragon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos