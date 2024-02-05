Politics
Reviews | What awaits Xi and Putin in this Year of the Dragon?
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will enter the Year of the Dragon emboldened but weakened.
Emboldened by the resilience of their countries in the face of increasing Western pressure and tacit support from geopolitical states in the South. And he is quietly convinced that Western determination to confront, contain and compete with Moscow and Beijing is being diluted by elections and political and societal divisions.
But behind the bravado, Xi and Putin will welcome the Lunar New Year weakened by the vulnerabilities of their economies, which have lost, or are losing, access to Western markets, technologies and investments. China shines as the world's fastest growing economy and Russia's reputation as an energy superpower is fading.
But a change of direction in Washington and London may not be enough to turn the West away. Ukraine will not surrender. A stalemate is the best-case scenario for Putin this year.
Putin will also monitor the Russian economy for signs of overheating and breakdown. The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 1.1 percent this year. But this situation will be fueled by war: 29 percent of this year's budget will be spent on defense.
Inflationary pressures are persistent and ever-tightening sanctions are depleting the economy of critical technologies. The energy sector remains robust. But if oil prices hover between $50 and $60 a barrel, that won't support Russia's war and social spending.
Putin will also keep an eye on tensions in Russia's poor periphery, such as recent nationalist protests in Bashkortostan. An overreaction would upset a delicate balance in inter-ethnic relations. A weak response will embolden other regions unhappy with Moscow's authoritarian rule.
This is an auspicious year for Xi. It has been 12 years, a complete cycle of the Chinese zodiac, since he replaced Hu Jintao as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.
We don't know if Chinese and Russian leaders believe in horoscopes. But we know they care about their legacy. Both are 70 years old and at the head of the great world powers. Every year at the helm is worth hundreds of pages in the history books. How will Putin and Xi respond to the ups and downs of an unstable and dangerous world? Facing domestic problems and hostile global competitors, can they both get through the Year of the Dragon unscathed?
Philipp Ivanov is a senior fellow at the China Analysis Center at the Asia Society Policy Institutes and founder of the China-Russia Program at the Asia Society.
