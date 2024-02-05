The United States winks at the prodigal son

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seen before a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on January 6. [Pool via Reuters]

Immediately after Turkey's invasion of Cyprus in 1974, U.S. foreign policy focused on three areas: a) preventing a war between Greece and Turkey; b) maintain NATO's southern flank intact; and c) avoid Soviet involvement. In other areas, it allowed developments to take their own course, so that a new balance of power was created between Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

This position annoys Greece, for obvious reasons, but the problem is that we also seem to ignore its reasons, believing that the United States must approach things from an idealistic perspective, in terms of fairness. We do not accept that the United States (and all other great powers) always put their own interests first. And in the case of the 1974 invasion, the Americans felt that their interests were served by the new balance created by the more powerful Turkey on Cypriot territory.

We mention this with reference to the recent intervention of the US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, who said that if Ankara manages to resolve the issue of acquiring the Russian S-400 missile defense system, The United States will be happy to welcome Turkey back into the F-35 family. This statement provoked strong reactions in Greece, where the main idea was: now that we have the F-35s and the Turks are stuck with the F-16s, why are the Americans suggesting that they can also get them?

Let's start with the fact that what Nuland demands is not easy for Ankara. The S-400 missiles cost Turkey $2.5 billion. They were acquired between 2019 and 2020 but have not yet been integrated into Turkish air defense. This would anger America, as its F-35 jets cannot coexist with Russia's S-400s. Sending them back to the manufacturer, meanwhile, would anger Russia. Can Turkey send them to another country, as is assumed? Only if Russia agrees.

Given all these difficulties, this could be considered one of the most expensive and ill-advised defense system purchases in the world.

Furthermore, if Ankara accepted Nuland's reasoning, its overall relations with Moscow would suffer. And currently, Russia meets almost 50% of Turkey's natural gas needs and is building a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu (across the sea from Cyprus) which will cover 11% of electricity needs. from the country. Trade between Turkey and Russia is estimated to reach 60 billion in 2023 and Istanbul airport has become Russia's main link with the West since the start of the war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions European.

What Nuland is suggesting therefore constitutes a structural change in Turkish policy, without offering much in return, i.e. the acquisition of F-35s.

The statement by American officials can be interpreted in different ways. For some in the American bureaucracy, this speaks to a strange fixation with a Turkey that no longer exists. But even more, it expresses the American attitude towards the region. The United States is not ready to lose Turkey. He wants to keep it within the Western Alliance. Nor is she ready to take Greece's side in its conflict with Turkey.

US sanctions imposed on Turkey in 2020 were a response to its acquisition of Russian missiles. Senator Bob Menendez, who is unfortunately out of the picture at the moment, took the opportunity to set conditions that also included Turkish provocations towards Greece. It appears that these assurances were included in the (confidential) notification given to US lawmakers to approve the sale of the F-16.

However, we should not entertain false hopes. If Turkey chooses to reenter the fold, it will be treated as the return of the prodigal son, because, above all, Turkey's return to the fold serves American interests.

Angelos Syrigos is an associate professor of international law and foreign policy at Panteion University of Athens and a New Democracy MP.