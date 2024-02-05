Will Donald Trump really end up having to answer for his actions in court?





Beyond his evil and authoritarian aspirations, Donald Trump's greatest political vulnerability has been the prospect of being convicted of a crime before Election Day in November. But with the former president's delaying tactics, key issues tangled in the courts and a scandal hanging over one of his prosecutors, it's becoming increasingly unclear how much legal responsibility he will have to bear before voters do not go to the polls.

Certainly, it seems likely that he will go to trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, perhaps as soon as next month. But the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last March are considered less serious than those he faces over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his manipulation of classified documents . And these three other cases remained uncertain.

In Georgia, where Trump and 18 co-conspirators face racketeering charges for trying to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state, the case of Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Williss was hijacked by allegations of misconduct made by Trump's legal team against her. On Friday, Willis acknowledged in a court filing that she was indeed in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she hired to serve as a special prosecutor in the election fraud case, but denied any conflict of interest and requested for Judge Scott McAfee to deny a motion. by Trump's lawyers to have her and her team removed from the case. She also asked McAfee to cancel a hearing scheduled for February 15 into the alleged impropriety. But Steve Sadow, who is leading Trump's defense in the Georgia case, said nothing changed after Willis' filing: The remedy we seek remains clear: dismiss the case and disqualify the prosecutor, as well as his team and his office, for any related matter.

It remains to be seen what McAfee will do. But even if the controversy does not call the case into question in a legal sense, it could help Trump further his narrative that he is the victim of a witch hunt, even though the material facts of the case have not been proven. exchange. Even those of us who understand that Georgia law does not require disqualification are acutely sensitive to the fact that this case is not simply being tried in court, as House Special Counsel Norm Eisen said during of Trump's first impeachment. the Washington Post. He is also being tried in the court of public opinion.

Public opinion tends to view a conviction in any of these cases as disqualifying Trump from running for president. While polls suggest he is in a tight race against Biden, more than half of voters in swing states say they would refuse to vote for him if he were convicted of a crime, according to a recent poll . Even more say they would not vote for him if he were convicted. This is a huge liability, as Trump and his allies seem to recognize. When things are moving toward general election dynamics, by razor-thin margins, and you're trying to convince people who aren't happy with President Biden but are deeply skeptical of Trump personally, a conviction doesn't doesn't help persuade these people, a source close to Trump told Axios.

The Trump team has tried to slow down the progress of the files, hoping that they will not matter if he is elected in eight months. These efforts have involved a ridiculous claim that presidential immunity would protect him from prosecution in the federal election subversion case brought by special counsel Jack Smith and stupid claims that the classified documents case arose from bias against the former president. But even absurd or flimsy assertions can clutter debates. The classified documents trial is scheduled for May, but it is unclear whether that date will be met, especially considering Judge Aileen Cannon's apparently sympathetic approach to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump's claim to Nixonian immunity, which his team says could even extend to the assassination of opponents, is being appealed to an appeals court, which could determine whether the January 6 case will be judged before November. The court's deliberations have already halted proceedings for nearly two months, delayed the original March 4 trial date and could lead to further postponements, particularly if the immunity issue ends up before the Supreme Court, where three appointed by Trump help constitute a court of six. MP with a conservative majority.

None of this means that Trump won't continue to spend much of his 2024 campaign in courtrooms or that the possibility of conviction still looms over his candidacy; it has already suffered significant legal losses, most recently in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, and could very well suffer more. But the complications in the criminal cases should remind voters not to rely on the justice system or an outside savior, like Willis, Smith or Robert Mueller before them, to save them from another Trump presidency. Trump should and may still have to answer for his actions in court. But whatever the outcome of these cases, the future of American democracy will be determined by the verdict rendered by the American public in November.

