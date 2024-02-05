Imran Khan's third marriage was to a woman known for her piety. They are now accused of breaking Islamic law





Bushra Khan, more commonly known as Bushra Bibi, a title that denotes respect in Urdu, may at first glance seem like an odd match for Imran Khan; the former Pakistani Prime Minister, cricket captain and renowned playboy.

Ms. Khan, in her late 40s, is from Punjab, where her family is landowners. There she married her first husband, Khawar Farid Maneka, a customs officer and the son of an influential Punjabi family.

They remained married for almost 30 years, but divorced in 2018. Speaking to local media after their divorce, her former husband said:

“I want to clearly state about my ex-wife, Bushra Bibi, that I have not seen in the world a woman as pious as her.”

The mother of five, who is always seen in public wearing a veil and burqa that only shows her eyes, lived a life of spiritual devotion to Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, or Baba Farid, a Muslim mystic revered in the tradition Sufi.

Those who admire her consider her a spiritual leader; those who oppose her accuse her of witchcraft.

Although she denied the allegations, in a rare interview in 2018 she told local media that “people came to me to get closer to God and the Prophet.”

These are the alleged circumstances under which she met her second husband, Imran Khan.

It is not clear when or how the two men met, but a popular rumor places them at a 13th-century Sufi shrine, after Mr Khan asked him for advice.

In the same 2018 interview, Ms Khan dismissed the story, but said: “Every moment of [Imran Khan’s] life is now dedicated to God, the Prophet and love for Baba Farid.

The two married in 2018, seven months before Mr Khan was elected prime minister, in a secret ceremony.

“I only saw my wife’s face after we got married,” Mr Khan told the Daily Mail in 2018.

“I proposed to her without seeing her because she had never met me without her face being covered with a full veil.”

It was Mr Khan's third marriage, following Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business tycoon James Goldsmith, and television journalist Reham Nayyar Khan, both of which ended in divorce.

Bushra Bibi did not accompany her husband on any official foreign trips during his tenure, except for visits to Saudi Arabia, where they were filmed in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Loading…Accused of marrying too early

Today, a Pakistani court sentenced Imran and Bushra Khan to seven years in prison and pay a fine, after ruling that their 2018 marriage violated the law.

Bushra Bibi was accused of failing to comply with Islam's three-month waiting period, called “Iddat”, after divorcing her previous husband before marrying Mr Khan.

The Khans signed their prenup, called Nikkah, in January 2018, although there was controversy over whether they were married before the period ended.

It was Ms. Khan's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, to whom she was married for about 30 years, who filed the complaint against the Khans, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Khans have both denied any wrongdoing.

“I can say that I am a witness in the Nikkah and this is categorically another false case,” Zulfi Bukhari, Mr Khan’s media adviser, told Reuters.

Samina Yasmeen, director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies at the University of Washington, said Iddat was meant to be a three-month period during which couples could reconcile.

There was some confusion around the dates of Ms Khan's divorce and her marriage to Mr Khan, she said.

“What’s also confusing, at least from my perspective, is that her former husband didn’t raise the issue when she got married. [again],” she says.

“It was only at the beginning of last year that he filed a complaint.”

Samina Yasmeen, Director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies at UWA. (Provided: UWA)

Professor Yasmeen said the case decided so close to the February 8 election indicated that the authorities were trying to destroy Mr Khan's reputation for honesty.

“So I would say that whatever the merits of the case, the timing actually suggests that there is a political intent behind this. And that intent, in my view, undermines Imran Khan's claimed authenticity by as a good Muslim.”

Lawyers and human rights activists have condemned the case, but Professor Yasmeen said the reaction in Pakistan had been largely resignation, even among Mr Khan's supporters.

While Mr. Khan already faces more than 20 years in prison, “no one is reacting to this one.”

The embattled former prime minister is in prison in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, while his wife has been allowed to serve out her sentence at their hilltop mansion in Islamabad.

He already faces a 10-year ban from holding public office.

Mr. Khan was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for disclosing state secrets and 14 years in prison with his wife for illegally selling state gifts.

His representatives say he will launch appeals in all three cases.

