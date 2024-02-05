PM Modi to address final edition of Rozgar Mela ahead of February 12 elections





A newly nominated candidate poses for a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cutout during the nomination letters distribution event as part of the 11th Rozgar Mela in New Delhi on November 30, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: The final edition of Rozgar Mela before the 2024 general elections are announced will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in central government offices. More than one lakh appointment letters are expected to be distributed during the event. The cumulative appointments through the accelerated recruitment drive are expected to hover around eight lakh, a shortfall of two lakh appointments compared to the target of 10 lakh jobs announced by the Prime Minister in 2022. On June 14, 2022, Mr. Modi announced that 10 lakh vacancies in the central government would be filled by December 2023 in mission mode. General elections are scheduled for March-April. A working group set up In July 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had constituted a task force comprising officials from five ministries, including Defence, Home and Railways, asking all government departments to indicate vacant positions and the measures taken to fill these positions. So far, 11 editions of Rozgar Mela have been held. The latest and 12th edition will be one of the biggest recruitment drives as more than one lakh vacancies will be filled in one go, a senior government official said. Previous Rozgar Melas were held on October 22, 2022 (75,000 nomination letters distributed); November 22, 2022 (71,000 letters), January 20, 2023 (71,000 letters), April 13, 2023 (71,000 letters), May 16, 2023 (71,000 letters), June 13, 2023 (70,000 letters), July 22, 2023 (70 000 letters), August 28, 2023 (51,000 letters), September 26, 2023 (51,000 letters), October 28, 2023 (51,000 letters) and November 30, 2023 (51,000 letters). On July 27, 2022, DoPT informed the Lok Sabha that more than 7.22 lakh people got permanent jobs in the central government during the eight financial years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017- 18, 2018-19, 2019-. 20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. The government has received more than 22 million applications for these jobs, the response said. This was one of the last detailed responses provided by the DoPT to Parliament regarding government jobs. The Ministry of Railways informed the Lok Sabha in August 2023 that there were over 2.6 lakh vacancies in various divisions. The following agencies and organizations recruit candidates on behalf of the Central Government: Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ministries or departments of the central government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff and the National Audit Agency. According to the DoPT annual report for the year 2022-23, in the year 2021-22, the UPSC conducted a total of 16 exams. A total of 3,559 candidates were recommended for appointment to various posts for which 29,91,842 applications were received which is around 840 applications for each post.

