Indonesian elections 2024: In Sumatra, the road to the presidency depends on President Jokowis' infrastructure efforts





Home to 60 million people, Sumatra is Indonesia's second most populous island after Java and is considered one of the main battlegrounds in Indonesian politics. Sumatra's 10 provinces hold a total of 127 of the 580 seats in the Indonesian National Parliament. Some ethnically and politically diverse provinces, such as Lampung and North Sumatra, were considered reference areas, often exactly reflecting the behavior of national voters in previous elections. A RACE OF THREE HORSES COMPLICATES BUSINESS In the previous two elections, Mr. Jokowi had to fight hard to win the hearts and minds of voters in Sumatra, a huge, 470,000 km spear-shaped island that separates the Indian Ocean from the Strait of Malacca. In 2014, Mr. Jokowi lost in four of Sumatra's ten provinces to his then-rival, retired army general Prabowo Subianto. Five years later, when Mr. Jokowi faced Mr. Prabowo for the second time, the president fared even worse, losing six provinces of Sumatra, including Aceh and West Sumatra, where the retired general secured a victory overwhelming by more than 85 percent. Even in North Sumatra, a province known as a stronghold of Mr. Jokowis's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the incumbent president was only able to achieve a narrow 52 percent victory in the elections. 2019. But once Mr. Jokowi's infrastructure project kicked into high gear during his second term, the president's popularity in Sumatra began to soar. If Jokowi manages to run for a third term, he could win again, said Dr Alfian of Malikussaleh University in Aceh. Indonesia now has three presidential candidates for this year's elections: former Jakarta Governor Mr. Anies Baswedan; Mr. Prabowo and former Central Java Governor Mr. Ganjar Pranowo. Since the 2019 election, Mr Prabowo joined the president's cabinet as defense minister and chose Mr Jokowis' son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate. Mr. Jokowis's party, the PDI-P, and three other parties in the president's ruling coalition are throwing their weight behind Mr. Ganjar, who many say has a similar leadership style to Mr. Jokowi. Meanwhile, Mr. Anies, who is supported by conservative Islamic groups and opposition members among others, is presenting a campaign platform that promises a change in the way the current government runs the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/indonesia-presidential-election-sumatra-4013701 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos