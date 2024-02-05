



The latest advances in Chinese naval capabilities were discussed at length in last Saturday's edition of Military time, a weekly program broadcast by Chinese state television channel CCTV. Fujian, which was launched in the summer of 2022, has now become a very public part of Beijing's ambitious military modernization efforts under President Xi Jinping. The establishment and transformation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army includes a key naval element, with Xi aiming to transform the maritime service into a so-called “deep sea” navy, capable of projecting power well beyond China's shores . To do this, Beijing will need to independently – and rapidly – ​​evolve its aircraft carrier technologies if it hopes to close the gap with the US Navy, the gold standard of maritime forces. This screenshot from footage broadcast on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's weekly “Military Time” on February 3, 2024 shows one of the last views of the Chinese navy's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian . THE…

For the first time since the start of drip administration, information on the Fujian This year, CCTV said traces of the flat-topped warship's catapult had been cleared, with one commentator further acknowledging the presence of an unspecified “on-board aircraft” near the ship's stern – an allusion to the The fighter jet that military analysts have dubbed the J-35. . “The aircraft model in the pictures is to test how many carrier-based aircraft can be parked on the elevator at any time and the speed at full load; how to take off and land, how to maneuver on the aircraft carrier once the wings deployed; how to launch the planes and how many planes to launch and so on during refueling and regassing,” said Cao Weidong, former senior colonel of the PLA Navy and former military attaché at the Chinese Embassy UK. Cao said preliminary testing would affect the cell's manufacturing schedule. The US Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers remains the most advanced in the world, enabling extended deployments at sea without the need to refuel. The Chinese Navy's aircraft carriers are all conventionally powered, but the Fujian has new aircraft launch technologies currently used only by the United States. In December, aerial footage captured from a commercial airliner over Shanghai's Jiannan Shipyard, where the carrier was built, showed a suspected mock-up of a J-35 on the FujianA month after a similar video recorded preliminary testing of the ship's electromagnetic catapult, part of its catapult-assisted takeoff but arrested recovery, or CATOBAR, aircraft launch system. THE FujianThe CATOBAR electromagnetic system will replace the ski jumps of its two existing Soviet-designed carriers, the Liaoning and the Shanghai. “This is the world's first aircraft carrier to use conventional power for electromagnetic catapult takeoffs,” Cao said in a broadcast broadcast in late January on Military time. This screenshot from footage broadcast on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's weekly “Military Time” on February 3, 2024 shows one of the last views of the Chinese navy's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian . THE…

“THE Fujian is a completely new design and is now progressing normally during docking tests, establishing a very good basis for sea trials,” Cao said on Saturday about the ship's long-awaited maiden voyage. “According to the general rule of building an aircraft carrier, after docking tests, it must go to sea for trials. We continue to make improvements after docking tests because the stronger your preliminary work “Maybe, the smoother and safer the subsequent sea trials will be,” Cao said. The A.S.S. Gerald R. Fordleading ship in its class, was launched in 2013, commissioned in 2017 and deployed for the first time in 2022. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

