PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech: PM mocks 'Parivaarvad', 'visitors' gallery' at Congress in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to the vote of thanks over the President's address in Lok Sabha. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress, saying he was convinced that it had decided to sit in opposition for a long time.

Here are the key quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

1. “When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honor with which Sengol led the entire procession, we were walking behind him. When we become witnesses to the reflection of this moment sacred of India's independence in Thanks to this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honor of democracy rises.”

2. “I appreciate the determination of the opposition to remain in opposition for a long time… In the same way that you have served here (in government) for many decades, the same way that you decide to sit there (in opposition)… In the next elections, you will reach greater heights, you will sit in the spectators' gallery (of Parliament).”

3. “I see many of you (opposition) have lost the courage to even contest elections. Some seats were also changed last time. I heard that many people are seeking to change seats this times also.I also heard that many people are looking for seat change this time.people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha.They are looking for their way by evaluating the situation.

4. “The opposition leaders have changed, but they are still repeating the same thing. It is election time and you should have worked a little harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. But you have failed miserably. Let me teach you That is exactly what you are saying. The Congress party is responsible for the current situation of the opposition. The Congress had the opportunity to become a good opposition. However, it does not has failed to shoulder its responsibility over the past ten years.

5. “The Congressional Store is about to close its doors in its attempt to launch the same product over and over again. Parivaarvad (familialism), this is the moment when a family and its members make all the decisions of a party… Family parties are not good for democracy.

6. “Congress is stuck in cancel culture. We say Make in India, they say cancel, we say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel. We say Vocal for Local, Congress says undo… How long will you continue to harbor so much hatred, you try to undo even the country's accomplishments?

7. “In 2014, when the interim budget was presented, the then finance minister said that India was the 11th largest economy in terms of GDP, and it was a matter of pride. He further said that India will be the third largest economy in the next period. three decades. This means that they expected India to become the third largest economy by 2044. This was their vision. »

8. “The Congress government cannot even imagine how quickly work is being done in the country today. We have built 4 million houses for the poor, out of which 80 lakh pucca houses have been built for the urban poor .If the work had been done at the speed of Congress, it would have taken 100 years to complete this much work, 100 generations would have passed.”

9. “Our third term will be full of big decisions…I had said from the Red Fort and also reiterated at the time of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that I want to see the country prosperous and at the pinnacle of success for the thousand next few years. The third term will be the one that will lay a solid foundation for the next 100 years.”

ten. “The Congress party and the UPA government did not do justice to the OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was appointed Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became the Bihar CM, nothing was done to destabilize his government. Congress cannot tolerate “OBCs… They keep counting how many OBCs are there in the government. Don’t you see (Congress) the biggest OBC here?”

Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: February 5, 2024

