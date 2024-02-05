STF Driyarkara criticizes Jokowi: power executed with negligence harms ethics and law





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The wave of criticism against President Joko Widodo continues. Today, the Driyarkara College of Philosophy or STF calls for the establishment of democracy under Jokowi which is considered to be in decline ahead of the 2024 elections. This call was made based on the agreement of six other scholars in the fields of philosophy and theology in various locations. “To the president, we remind him that being honest and fair is a way of thinking and acting in a state. “Power exercised recklessly will harm ethics and the law,” STF Driyarkara Chancellor Simon PL Tjahjadi said after a seminar titled Appeal for Serong II Bridge in Central Jakarta , Monday February 5, 2024. Simon said he has been monitoring Jokowi's political moves since the Constitutional Court ruling number 90/PUU21/2023 which approved his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice presidential candidate. Jokowi is seen as going further than his voters expected. “Especially with regard to the neutrality of the State's attitude and the continuity of the reforming struggle against corruption, collusion and nepotism in its various forms,” he said. He said in his statement that the state should not be sacrificed in the name of group interests or perpetuation of family power. He also warned all government officials and officials to remember their oath to serve their homeland and nation and fulfill their obligations as fairly as possible. “Restore the integrity of Indonesia's existence by respecting the political values ​​inherited from our founding fathers, instead of destroying them through constitutional violations and subterfuge of laws that violate national and state ethics,” a- he declared. Simon said the statement made by the STF Driyarkara academic community was part of the national orchestra, along with other universities, that was moving to criticize Jokowi's leadership. “For the sake of moral supremacy at the top and to overcome all kinds of electoral issues,” he said. Advertisement STF Driyarkara prepared a joint statement with Armada Riyanto of STFT Widya Sasana Malang, Elias Tinambunan of STFT St. Yohanes Pematangsiantar, Otto Gusti Madung of IFTK Ledalero Maumere, CB Mulyatno of Vedabhakti Faculty of Theology, Sanata Dharma University, Yogyakarta, Barnabas Ohoiwutun of STF Seminari Pineleng Minahasa, Y Subani of the Faculty of Philosophy, Widya Mandira University, Kupang. Meanwhile, during the seminar, Tempo magazine editor-in-chief Stefanus Pramono, who was the speaker at the event, said Jokowi's journey in building his political dynasty has been visible for some time. Pramono expressed this in a number of reports Tempo We discussed Jokowi's strategy for trying to build a dynasty. According to him, the root of a political dynasty is an oligarchy focused solely on profit. “When he (Jokowi) allows his son and son-in-law to run in the regional elections, it is for me or for us Tempo “This is a serious violation,” he said. Editor's Pick: Police suspected of intimidating academics who issue statements critical of Jokowi

