Erdogan-backed pro-Hamas charities implicated in Gaza aid corruption allegations

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

A Hamas statement claimed that three Turkish charities and seven individuals, previously approved by Hamas for fundraisingfailed to distribute the collected aid to the intended beneficiaries in Palestine. Hamas announced the end of its relations with the organizations and individuals involved. These charities, supported by the Turkish government, have denied these accusations, claiming not to be affiliated with any political organization.

In a written statement dated January 27, Hamas asserts that several associations long-standing part of its organization have been seized by certain individuals. Originally created to serve Palestine, these organizations in Turkey are now allegedly exploited for personal gain. According to Hamas, they launched aid campaigns for Jerusalem and Gaza, using letters of recommendation from prominent Islamic scholars. The donations collected would not have reached their recipients nor achieved the set objective.

Hamas also called on Turkish donors who supported Al-Aqsa as their cause to cease all cooperation with those who harm the cause of Gaza, Palestine and Jerusalem, urging them to end any partnership with those who undermine the sacred struggle waged by the people of Gaza. on behalf of the entire Muslim community, or Umma.

The Hamas statement indicates that problems with these individuals and organizations have persisted for two years. The statement said: “Despite years of dedicated service to our organization, these individuals have strayed from our core principles. By taking control of certain associations affiliated with our organization, they established a parallel structure, exploiting the suffering of the wounded in Jerusalem and Gaza for their personal gain and organizing aid campaigns.

Despite our efforts over the past two years to resolve issues related to these individuals and organizations, the malicious intentions of those responsible have hampered our attempts to resolve the issues. It is therefore with great regret that we must announce the severance of all links with these associations and individuals and affirm that we no longer have any links with them, we read in the press release.

After the statement appeared in Turkish media, some social media users expressed surprise and skepticism about its authenticity. However, the accused organizations, in response to the statement, provided details confirming the authenticity of the announcement without questioning the validity of the document.

mmet Vakf (Ummet Foundation), one of the organizations mentioned in the statement, denied the allegations. In a written statement posted on its website and social media accounts, it stressed that since its inception, the foundation has had no affiliation with any political party, movement or group, regardless of its title or status. . The foundation affirmed its respect for the laws of the Republic of Turkey and emphasized that its directors are Turkish citizens. The Turkish version of the declaration included periodic financial inspections by the Turkish state, while the English version specified that the foundation was subject to monthly audits.

UMMET WAQF STATEMENT

Two members of the board of directors of mmet Vakf, Khaldoun Hegazy (alias Haldun Hejazi) and Sameer Saeed Mohammad Issa (alias Samir Said), as well as the chairman of its board of directors Ahmad Al-Omari (alias eyh Ahmed meri) are cited in the Hamas statement as people who are no longer connected to the organization.

mmet Vakf, established in November 2013 to serve the residents of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is a member of the National Will Platform (Milli rade Platformu), formed by NGOs supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In May, after the electoral victory of Erdogan's ruling party, the foundation made a congratulatory visit and met with party vice-president Numan Kurtulmu, who was elected speaker of parliament in June.

mmet Vakf's board of directors includes people who later became Turkish citizens. Some of them are also members and leaders of several other Islamist associations and foundations. mmet Vakf maintains close relationships with Islamist and jihadist foundations and academics who support the Erdogan government. Currently, the foundation is running a campaign to collect donations for winter clothing, heaters and carpets for Gaza.

Another organization mentioned in the Hamas statement is the Hepimiz Meryemiz Platformu (We Are All Maryam Platform), which operates in around 40 Muslim countries. Ayegl Bayc, who is the Turkish president of the platform, is also a member of the board of directors of mmet Vakf. Bayc reacted on X to the allegations against the accused associations, claiming that the statement was fabricated due to the absence of a seal. She said Hamas has no role in directing aid to Turkey and stressed it would protect its legal rights in the face of fake news. The We Are All Maryam platform also released a written statement stating that it is not affiliated with any political group and adding that it does not engage in any fundraising activities.

In 2021, First Lady Emine Erdogan participated in a platform activity during which she delivered a speech, stating that the resolution of the Palestinian issue depends on the awakening of the international community and the revival of the Muslim Ummah.

Minber-i Aksa Dernei (Minbar al-Aqsa Association), established in 2018, emphasized in its statement that it was a Turkish organization and explicitly stated that it had no connection with any political entity. The announcement highlighted the support of prominent Islamic figures from the International Union of Muslim Ulemas (IUMS), a Muslim Brotherhood-linked organization funded by Qatar, as well as the Turkish representative of the IUMS, considering their contributions to be of great importance.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that the president of the Institute of Islamic Thought and former head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Professor Mehmet Grmez, close to Erdogan, is the honorary president of the association.

The endorsement of the association by Sheikh Ekrima Sa'id Sabri, religious leader and former grand mufti of Jerusalem, who is also president of the Higher Islamic Council of Jerusalem, was highlighted as a great honor for the organization. It should be noted that Sabri is known for his close relations and frequent meetings with President Erdogan. Minber-i Aksa is actively involved in fundraising activities for Palestine.

mmet Vakf and Minber-i Aksa Dernei, accused of misconduct and corruption, were mentioned in Turkish press articles in 2021. The reports indicated that Mossad agents targeting Palestinian associations in Turkey were apprehended by the Organization Turkish National Intelligence (MIT).

opt-minber-i-aksa-association-declaration-for-manifestations-MPVOUL3W769FPX6GVA78

The denial of the organization accused of being associated with Hamas is notable, including rejecting any connection with the very popular and well-supported organization within Turkey's Islamic community, rather than focusing on allegations of corruption and misuse of donations.

It is obvious that organizations based in Turkey do not want to face situations such as international sanctions and frozen accounts from countries that designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Following the statement attributed to Hamas, discussions within the Islamic community on social media in Turkey indicate that the political conflict between Fatah and Hamas, two main political parties in the Palestinian territories, also exists in Turkey.