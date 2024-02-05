PM Modi's Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Prediction: I'm not going into the numbers, but » | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would appear victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the 'motion of thanks' regarding the President's speech in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 5. (PTI)

In his response to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's speech, Prime Minister Modi said he was confident that the NDA would win 400 seats, including 370 for the BJP. Follow LIVE updates from PM Modi's address here.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Our government's third term is not far away. There are only 100 to 125 days left. I'm not talking about numbers but I can see the mood of the country. This will enable the NDA to cross the 400 mark and the BJP will definitely get 370 seats, Modi told the Lok Sabha.

Modi also promised that India would become the world's third largest economy during his third term. He also said he was convinced that his next mandate would be marked by very important decisions.

“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) remain silent. They had even lost the ability to dream. Modis ensures that during our third term, India will be the third economic power,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “Our third term will witness very important decisions and lay a solid foundation for the next 1,000 years.

We have built 4 crore houses for the poor: PM Modi in Parliament

In his speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the achievements of his government in the last 10 years since 2014.

“We have built 4 million houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we have built 80 lakh pucca houses. If these had been built at the speed of the Congress… it would have taken 100 years to do this work “Five generations would have passed by then,” he said.

Modi said the job opportunities available to the youth today were not there earlier. More than 18 million new subscribers have registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in the last 10 years, he pointed out.

The prime minister also said his government had managed to contain inflation despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia.