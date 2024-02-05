Donald Trump speaks out about King Charles' cancer





Donald Trump on Monday wished King Charles a full recovery following news that the monarch had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” following a prostate procedure while in hospital.

The king, 75, was admitted to the London Clinic last week. On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the cancer diagnosis, saying Charles did not have prostate cancer but another form of the disease.

Issued at 6 p.m. UK time, the palace statement said: “During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostatic enlargement, another area of ​​concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer. Her Majesty today began a program of regular treatments, during which doctors advised her to postpone public activities.”

King Charles is seen during his state tour of France in September 2023. The monarch has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. King Charles is seen during his state tour of France in September 2023. The monarch has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. Getty Images/Samir Hussein – Document from Buckingham Palace

Following the announcement, Trump took to social media on Monday to wish the monarch a speedy recovery, adding that he had gotten to know Charles during his presidency.

“KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHOM I KNEW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE WILL BE HEALED QUICKLY AND COMPLETELY!” Trump wrote at Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said Charles was feeling positive about his treatment.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their rapid intervention, made possible by his recent operation at the hospital. He remains fully positive about his treatment and looks forward to fully resuming his public duties as soon as possible,” said declared the palace. .

Last May, Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in a coronation ceremony that was watched by millions of people in the UK and around the world. Charles III became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. The coronation ceremony was the first held in the United Kingdom in 70 years.

This is not the first time Trump has made comments regarding Charles and the monarchy. He criticized Joe Biden in May after the president failed to attend Charles and Camilla's coronation ceremony.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said: “Joe Biden should have been at the coronation of King Charles III. Is this really too much to ask? The British people are greatly insulted. No wonder we are losing support all over the world. World.”

The news regarding Charles' health comes after Kate Middleton was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following abdominal surgery on January 16.

A statement from Kensington Palace at the time she was released said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

Updated 2/5/24, 4:05 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and context.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-wishes-king-charles-full-recovery-amid-cancer-diagnosis-1867098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos