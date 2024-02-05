Wicker: China threatens Mississippi wallets





For many Mississippians, ports, like Pascagoula and Gulfport, feel like home. But they are much more than that. They connect our cities and towns around the world and connect us to global shipping lanes. For nearly a century, America's access to the high seas has ensured secure trade flows, bringing affordable goods and services to our state. China would like to change this. Under dictator Xi Jinping, the communist country has taken steps to take control of the Pacific and even seize Taiwan. Both actions would plunge the world into an economic depression. The American response to this threat has been too slow. Many officials believe we can manage our relationship with China. They continue to see the United States in its post-Cold War rise, but the world has changed. Today, China stands ready to challenge American power as it strives for world domination. We must correct this before it is too late. Chinese aggression would jeopardize Mississippi's economy China's first step is to control its backyard. A Chinese official told his Asian counterparts: “China is a big country and you are small countries, and that is a fact. » Beijing's representatives are using every tool available to bend China's neighbors to its will. They hope to pressure Pacific nations away from American leadership, which has led to so much global prosperity. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party has invested enormous resources in its military. The world has not seen a more rapid accumulation of forces in modern history. Just one of China's shipyards has more capacity than all of America's shipyards combined. The message is clear. If the intimidation campaign fails, China will use the barrel of a gun to coerce its neighbors. The first target would be Taiwan. A Chinese invasion of this island nation would shock Mississippi's economy and workforce. Taiwan produces 90% of the world's semiconductor chips, which we use in all cell phones, cars and smart devices. Costs would skyrocket. Mississippi exports $10 billion in goods each year, and 50,000 of our jobs depend on global trade. The future of our state’s economy would be subject to the whims of Xi Jinping – a future none of us want. American strength deters war Admiral Samuel Paparo has been appointed to lead our forces in the Indo-Pacific region. The US military presence in the Pacific is what maintains the region's stability, making his appointment a consequential decision. The good news is that Admiral Paparo is a great leader, having served in several key positions, including Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. I am convinced that he will fulfill this role with excellence. In speaking with Admiral Paparo, I encouraged him to keep Congress informed of any needs that arise during his mission. In my role as a senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, I have the opportunity to shape the policy that Congress sets for the U.S. military. I am working to provide our troops with the tools they need to keep China at bay. The U.S. Navy and Marines will play a vital role in any scenario in the Pacific, which is why I support the efforts being made by ships and submarines in Mississippi and across the country. We don't want war. But Xi Jinping is almost certain to act against our interests if he thinks we cannot or will not resist China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wicker.senate.gov/2024/2/wicker-china-threatens-mississippi-pocketbooks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos