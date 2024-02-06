Campus full of criticism against Jokowi and Bahlil: politics is in charge





Bisnis.comJAKARTA —Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said there was a storyline behind the move to criticize President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) from a number of universities in the country. He said he understood this scenario based on his experience when he was an activist in 1998. According to Bisnis' archives, to date, academics from at least 25 national universities have asked the president Jokowi neutral in the 2024 elections. In response, Bahlil expressed his doubts about the critical movement of the academic community. He indicated that some of them were affiliated with certain pairs of candidates and were therefore not purely independent. Bahlil said that based on his experience as a former activist in 1998, someone prepared the scenario for a movement critical of the academic community towards Jokowi. “Oh, too bad, where there is politics, no one controls it. We know that, it's my opinion as former president of the BEM, I understand this kind of thing very well. Except that I “was a nerdy student. We grew up on the street, how can we not understand like that,” he told reporters at the presidential palace complex, Monday (05/02/2024). However, on the same occasion, Bahlil asserted that everyone was free to express their opinions. According to him, President Jokowi was also not affected by these criticisms. A number of campuses and university associations are calling for the maintenance of democracy, seen as in decline as the 2024 elections approach on February 14. This wave of demands from intellectual circles began to flow at the end of last January, precisely when the academic community of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) launched the Bulaksumur petition in response to concern and disappointment with the political maneuvers carried out by President Jokowi. Here is a list of campuses and academics responding to the democratic situation as the 2024 presidential election approaches: 1. Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Wednesday (31/1/2024) 2. Indonesian Islamic University (UII), Thursday (1/2/2024) 3. Khairun University (Unkhair) Ternate, Friday (2/2/2024) 4. Andalas University (Unand), Friday (2/2/2024) 5. Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University (UIN), Friday (2/2/2024) 6. Hasanuddin University (Unhas), Friday (2/2/2024) 7. Lambung Mangkurat University (Unlam), Friday (2/2/2024) 8. Atma Jaya Catholic University (UNIKA), Friday (2/2/2024) 9. University of Indonesia (UI), Friday (2/2/2024) 10. Muhammadiyah University of Babel, Friday (2/2/2024) 11. Yogyakarta Muhammadiyah University (UMY), Saturday (03/02/2024) 12. Padjadjaran University (Unpad), Saturday (03/02/2024) 13. Association of Indonesian Catholic Universities (Aptik), Saturday (03/02/2024) 14. Institute of Economic and Social Research, Education and Information (LP3ES), Saturday (3/2/2024) 15. University of Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB), Saturday (03/02/2024) 16. Mataram University (Unram), Saturday (03/02/2024) 17. Ahmad Dahlan University (UAD), Monday (5/2/2024) 18. Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN), Monday (5/2/2024) 19. Indonesian University of Education, Monday (5/2/2024)18. Airlangga University (Unair), Monday (5/2/2024) 20. Muhammadiyah University of Surakarta (UMS), Monday (5/2/2024) 21. ⁠Janabadra University of Yogyakarta, Monday (05/02/2024) 22. Driyarkara College of Philosophy (STF), Monday (05/2/2024) 23. Jember University (Unej), Monday (2/5/2024) 23. University of August 17, 1945 (Untag) Surabaya, Monday (5/2/2024) 25. Malang State University (UM), Monday (2/5/2024) 26. Surabaya State University (Unesa), Monday (2/5/2024). Check out other news and articles at Google News

