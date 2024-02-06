Et Now Global Business Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to define his vision for new India at ET Now Global Business Summit 2024





Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: The 8th edition of Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit (GBS), one of the largest conclaves of its kind in Asia, is scheduled to take place on February 9-10, 2024 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, India. This year also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will outline his vision for a new India at the summit and will be complemented by other key ministers who will highlight this goal. Deliberations will pivot on the theme of disruption, development and diversification. Prime Minister Modi believes that making India a $30 trillion developed economy by 2047 will be a unified effort of the government with the active participation of the country's 1.4 billion citizens. At the last edition of GBS, he said, India's growth is global growth. The world can only improve if we all work together. ET Now Global Business Summit, organized and executed by ET Edge, is a forum for visionaries, government leaders, opinion makers, business moguls, corporate leaders, academicians and technocrats from around the world to converge and understand the complexities facing the world. predict the trajectory of the world and propose practical solutions to current and future challenges. Vineet Jain, chief executive of the Times Group, said: “At a time of escalating global uncertainties, we must harness the intellectual prowess of some of the best minds to collaboratively design solutions that will help us build a resilient world. will once again serve as a fertile ground on which stimulating discussions and exchanges of ideas will help solve some of the most pressing global challenges plaguing our communities and our lives. The 2024 edition is expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates from diverse industries, sectors and backgrounds from over 20 countries, and will include a line-up of distinguished speakers and global luminaries such as; Raymond T. Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor and Board Member of Bridgewater, Bridgewater Associates LP, Bill Winters, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank; Jennifer M. Johnson, CEO, Franklin Resources Inc.; Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant; Michael Spence, economist and Nobel Prize winner; Jeff Maggioncalda, David Hanson, CEO and co-founder, Hanson Robotics; Spiros Margaris, founder of Margaris Ventures; Michael Schoellhorn, CEO – Defense and Space, Airbus; and Andrs de Len, CEO of Hyperloop TT, among others. About ET Now Global Business Summit (GBS) The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and across the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as visionary Bill Gates of Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington of Huffington Post Media Group, Uber leader Dara Khosrowshahi, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, innovator Steve Wozniak of Apple, famous venture capitalist. Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant of the World Bank Group, Gautam Adani of the Adani Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises, iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan and esteemed economist and Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, among other influential personalities. This summit continues to be an unprecedented crossroads of global ideas and perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and the world. About ET Edge ET Edge, an initiative of the Times Group, is India's largest conferencing and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the aim of empowering multiple sectors, industries and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through conferences and strategically developed specialized summits. A team of young, enthusiastic and innovative minds across cities across India are working together towards a common goal: to curate insightful conversations that meet today's business needs. ET Now Global Business Summit is among the flagship IPs of ET Edge, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to facilitate the symbiotic relationship between corporations and businesses. Some of ET Edge's other brand conference properties include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands Series.

