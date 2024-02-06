UPI academic community criticizes Jokowi through Bumi Siliwangi's petition









Bandung – The academic community at the Indonesian University of Education (UPI) followed academics from other campuses who expressed concern about the nation's situation. The UPI academic community forum also criticized the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Through the Bumi Siliwangi petition, the UPI academic community forum stated that the series of acts of disregard for Pancasila's ethics, morals and values ​​as well as violations of the constitutional norms of the Constitution of 1945 manifested without shame by public agents constitute a portrait of the damage caused today to the national and state framework. “The actions of girls during elections, abuse of power, use of state facilities and politicization of social assistance for electoral political interests, as well as violations of neutrality by public officials during elections, are symptoms of the degradation of national values, morals and ethics,” he said. UPI Professor Cecep Darmawan reading the petition on the UPI campus, Monday (5/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “In fact, with full awareness and intention, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo, as President of the Republic of Indonesia, openly declared his side and involvement in the political campaign for the 2024 elections,” continued Cecep . The UPI academic community also regrets that Jokowi's attitude does not reflect his position as head of state, as well as a head of government who should behave and act like a statesman, a role model and a protector of all elements of society, the nation and the State. Furthermore, the lack of political acumen of the President of the Republic of Indonesia is considered inconsistent with the teachings of the leadership trilogy of Ki Hadjar Dewantara, the father of national education, namely 'Ing ngarso sung tulodo, Ing madyo mangun karso, Tut wuri handayani'. “This means that the three principles that must be implemented by a leader are to set an example in front, in the middle to develop ideas or thoughts, and behind to encourage,” he said. According to him, these attitudes and actions clearly do not constitute a national political education likely to make the life of the nation more intelligent. If left unchecked, this situation risks giving rise to poor outcomes, leading to the delegitimation of holding elections and growing public distrust in holding elections. “And what is worse, it could threaten the disintegration of the nation and the state,” he stressed. The UPI academic community forum also forwarded five points of demands in Bumi Siliwangi's petition, the five points are: 1. Urge the President of the Republic of Indonesia to retract statements showing his bias and involvement in political campaigns for the 2024 elections. 2. Request the President of the Republic of Indonesia to behave and act like a statesman who upholds national values, morals and ethics based on Pancasila and to remember his oath and promise as President of the Republic of Indonesia, as required by the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia. Republic of Indonesia. 3. Request all state institutions and public officials to commit to the ethics of national life as regulated in the Decree of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia Number VI/MPR /2001 concerning the ethics of national life. 4. Urge the President of the Republic of Indonesia and other public officials not to abuse their power and not to use state facilities and resources for practical political purposes during the election campaign. 5. Invite all elements of society, the nation and the State to supervise the implementation of the 2024 elections in a fair and honest manner, as a form of national political education in order to make life of the smarter nation. (bba/iqk)

