Turkey's new central bank governor, formerly of Amazon and New York Fed, seen as 'credible choice' – NBC10 Philadelphia

Turkey's new central bank governor, Fatih Karahan, has his work cut out for him, having been appointed to the position by presidential decree the weekend after the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Hafize Gaye Erkan.
A former deputy central bank governor, Karahan's resume highlights years spent at major U.S. institutions and companies. He received master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, spent nearly a decade as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, worked as a part-time lecturer at Columbia University and New York University and was a senior economist at Amazon.
It is hoped that the 42-year-old economist's experience will come in handy as he leads the institution that strives to combat breathtaking inflation and the cost of living crisis that has hit Turkey's population of 85 million. The currency of the country, readis down 38% against the dollar since the start of the year and has lost more than 80% of its value against the greenback over the past five years.
Turkey's consumer price index, released on Monday, shows a an increase of approximately 65% year over year for the month of January. Its central bank has made eight consecutive interest rate hikes since May 2023, for a cumulative amount of 3,650 basis points, in a bid to curb soaring inflation. The last rate increase, on January 25,raised Turkey's key interest rate by 250 basis points to 45%even though its leaders signaled at the time that the cycle of hikes was coming to an end.
Although painful for the country, investors and economists say the rate hikes were necessary and that continuity of monetary policy priorities will engender confidence in the new central bank chief.
In his statement Posted on the Turkish central bank's website on Sunday, Karahan stressed that “price stability” was his team's main priority, pledging to “ensure disinflation” and “maintain the necessary monetary tightening until inflation falls to levels consistent with our objective.
“All eyes now turn to the new central bank governor, Fatih Karahan,” wrote Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, on Monday. “As things stand, the continuity of monetary policy appears set to continue.”
Wolfgang Piccoli, co-chairman of the consultancy firm Teneo, agrees.
“Like Erkan, Karahan is not a monetary economist, but he is nevertheless considered a credible choice,” Piccoli wrote in an analysis for the firm.
“Unlike recent governor changes, Erkan's departure will not lead to a radical change in policy direction,” he said, adding that the central bank could still “adopt a more hawkish tone in terms of forward-looking directions to support Karahan in his new role.
Unorthodox politics
Piccoli noted that Turkey's monetary policy ultimately remains at the mercy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has frightened investors for years by stifling the central bank's independence and preventing it from increasing. interest rates despite galloping inflation which at one point it exceeded 85%.
The more conventional policy approach that began under Erkan and Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, also appointed last year, follows several years of unorthodox policy. Erdogan once called interest rates “the mother of all evils,” even as consumer prices soared and the pound plunged.
“Regardless of Karahan's stature and the support provided by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Erdogan remains the ultimate decision-maker,” Piccoli said.
“As long as the president remains supportive of the (gradual) shift toward orthodoxy that he endorsed after the 2023 elections, the identity of the governor is almost irrelevant as the TCMB has weak institutional independence ( or even non-existent).”
Karahan “will always have to operate within the confines of a central bank that is neither independent nor staffed with adequate professionals,” Piccoli added. CNBC has contacted the Turkish central bank for comment.
Investor confidence in Turkey has improved during the roughly eight-month tenure of Erkan, who became Turkey's first female central bank governor in June 2023. She tendered her resignation on Friday in a surprise announcement , saying the move was due to “reputational assassination.” ” campaign and the need to protect one's family.
Erkan, like Karahan, also has a resume showcasing America's elite institutions; she holds a doctorate. She holds a bachelor's degree in financial engineering from Princeton and degrees from Harvard and Stanford business schools, and later worked at Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank, the latter of which she served as co-CEO. She also served on the board of directors of Tiffany & Co. and was named a director of Marsh McLennan, a professional services firm and Fortune 500 company.
