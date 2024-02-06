Donald Trump should be disqualified





We believe that Donald Trump is not eligible to become the next President of the United States. This is what we told the Supreme Court in our Amicus brief.

We believe that Donald Trump is not eligible to become the next President of the United States. The Colorado Supreme Court agreed. The fate of democratic elections now rests with the United States Supreme Court.

We filed an Amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to disqualify Donald Trump. Here's why:

1. Donald Trump violated the 14th Amendment

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that any person who has taken the oath of office and engages in insurrection or rebellion may no longer hold state or federal office.

By inciting an insurrection on January 6, Donald Trump violated the 14th Amendment. Before and on January 6, Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election as a free and fair election. He encouraged his supporters to commit acts of violence, including physically attacking law enforcement.

Donald Trump continues to wreak havoc on our country's electoral system. After the Jan. 6 violence, Trump celebrated the insurrectionists who violently attacked the Capitol as heroes and promised to pardon them, endorsing future violence.

2. Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy

The Founding Fathers identified two primary threats to democracy: violent insurrection and executive tyranny. To ensure the long-term security of our democratic experiment, the Founders designed many checks and balances on majority rule, including qualifications for the presidency and the distribution of power among the branches of government. It is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to apply checks and balances against executive tyranny.

Donald Trump has proven that he is willing to use any means to undermine the will of voters in order to cling to tyrannical power. The January 6 insurrection, provoked and supported by Trump, aimed to undermine our system of free and fair elections and the peaceful transition of power.

3. The Supreme Court has an obligation to protect election workers

In addition to falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about election workers. These unfounded accusations have given rise to a wave of violent and explicit threats against the people who count and obtain the vote. In fact, in just 11 states, more than 160 top election officials have resigned since November 2020. Largely because they don't want to put their families or themselves at risk. They should not have to fear violence just to do their job.

If the culture of violent threats and intimidation against these officials persists, more election workers could be forced from their posts. Without election workers, there can be no elections. Without elections, there is no democracy.

For the safety and security of our democracy, the Supreme Court must disqualify Donald Trump from the ballot.

