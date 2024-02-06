Donald Trump's immigration conspiracy theories: Praises his 'friend' Xi Jinping | World News





Former president Donald Trump in an interview broadcast Sunday on Fox News, falsely suggested that Latin American governments were selecting citizens they didn't want and shipping them to the U.S. border, resurrecting a claim that was central to his 2016 campaign.

He also accused the the Chinese Communist Party – without providing any evidence – of orchestrating illegal immigration to the United States and said he believed China would try to interfere in the presidential election, adding that he liked the president Xi Jinping “a lot”. “He was a very good friend of mine during my tenure,” he said. Asked on “Sunday Morning Futures” by interviewer Maria Bartiromo whether he believed “military-aged men” from China were “ordered by the Communist Party to come here,” Trump responded: “I believe so.” .

Referring to a recent incident in New York in which a group of men identified by police as Latin American migrants attacked officers, Trump said: “The leaders of these countries are smart. They don't send people who do it. “It's a great job and one that they love in the country. They send people, mostly, that they don't want, and they put them in caravans.” This statement echoed one of the lines the most incendiary of his first campaign speech in 2015: “When Mexico sends its citizens, they do not send the best of themselves,” he declared at the time, continuing: “They bring drugs… …crime. They are rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. He also repeatedly and falsely stated that migrants from South and Central America came from “psychiatric institutions” and prisons.

Trump also spoke approvingly, as he has before, of the military-style mass deportation of Mexican immigrants under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The mass deportations are part of an extreme expansion of anti-immigration policies that Trump is considering if he is re-elected.

In a separate interview on CNN's “State of the Union” Sunday, Trump's final Republican opponent in the primary, Nikki Haley, accused Trump of “playing politics with the border.” Trump loudly tried to defeat a bipartisan deal on immigration and border security in Congress. “He shouldn't get involved in telling Republicans to wait until the election because we don't want that to help Biden win,” Haley said, adding: “He's absolutely playing politics by telling them to do nothing.”

