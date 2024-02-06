Imran Khan is in jail. Pakistan has never been so divided





By Kelly Ng, Tarhub Asghar and Farhat Javedin Singapore, Lahore and Islamabad

Getty Images Once considered the golden boy of the Pakistani military, Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence widely believed to be orchestrated by the armed forces.

In the Zeshaan household, there is a basic rule: conversations about politics are not allowed when the family gets together.

This is a rule established shortly after the election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan in July 2018.

“I remember my father didn't vote for Imran Khan in the 2018 elections. My sister and I didn't speak to him for three months. We couldn't sit together at meals or anything,” he said. said Nida Zeshaan, who calls herself a “hardcore Khan supporter.”

Although political differences between family and friends are nothing unusual, no other politician has caused as many rifts in relations in Pakistan as the former cricket star, who became prime minister before being ousted.

Khan was elected after pledging to fight corruption and repair a struggling economy, but he has fought a series of cases since losing power in 2022. Several criminal convictions have now prevented him to run in Thursday's general election. The 71-year-old says these measures are politically motivated to exclude him from the vote.

And yet, he still dominates discussions in the run-up to the February 8 vote.

“We couldn’t sit together at meals.”

“I can say out loud that I love Imran Khan, but my father thinks he is not a good politician,” says Ms Zeshaan.

The 32-year-old housewife says she was particularly drawn to the ideal of an Islamic welfare state (or Riyasat-e-Madin) championed by Khan “where equality and fairness can be for all.” world “.

But his father disapproved of the populist politician because of his close ties to the military early in his political career.

The military is widely considered Pakistan's most powerful institution and exercises profound influence over the country's politics. He directly ruled the country for more than three decades, since its establishment in 1947, and continued to play an important role thereafter.

In Pakistan, no prime minister has ever completed a five-year term, but three out of four military dictators have been able to rule for more than nine years each.

“I think my father was judging Khan for his past life. Anyway, political differences are difficult to resolve, so we agreed not to discuss politics when we are together,” said Ms. Zeshaan, who lives in the second largest city of Pakistan. Lahore.

It is widely believed that Khan initially rose to political prominence through support from Pakistan's military establishment, but tensions between the two sides emerged once he took office. He reportedly fell out with military leaders at the time over the appointment of the country's intelligence chief.

Then, four years into his tenure as prime minister, Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence that he said was supported by the United States as part of a “foreign conspiracy” also involving the Pakistani military . The United States and the military have denied the allegations.

This galvanized his supporters, who, like Ms Zeshaan, came to his defense.

“Unfortunately, he did not have enough time and opportunities to implement all these things. Moreover, the circumstances and other powers in the country did not let him act,” she said .

Many Pakistanis are frustrated that his economic and anti-corruption promises ring hollow, but his popularity has not waned, even behind bars.

A Gallup opinion poll in December showed his approval rating at 57%, putting him narrowly ahead of rival Nawaz Sharif with 52% of the vote. A Bloomberg survey last month showed that Khan was the top choice among some Pakistani financial professionals to manage the country's faltering economy.

Muhammad Hafeez, a farmer, says Imran Khan has sparked a political awakening by presenting himself as a 'candidate for change'

Some citizens say Khan sparked a political awakening by presenting himself as a “candidate for change” who promised to end dynastic politics.

“It was Imran Khan and his party who explained to a villager like me how two parties were looting the nation's wealth. He taught us to vote for change,” said Muhammad Hafeez, a farmer who lives in Nabipura, a village in Punjab.

Mr. Hafeez was referring to the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by two political families that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades.

Once bitter rivals, they united to unseat Khan and his PTI in 2022.

PML-N candidate Nawaz Sharif is widely expected to win the elections and become prime minister for a record fourth term.

This is seen as a dramatic turnaround in his political fortunes. He was ousted from his second term in a military coup in 1999 and sentenced to life in prison for hijacking and terrorism, and also convicted of corruption.

He returned to Pakistan from exile in Saudi Arabia in 2007 and was elected prime minister for the third time in 2013. He was removed from power in 2017 following a corruption investigation linked to the Panama Papers and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2017. another graft case a year later. This paved the way for Khan to become prime minister.

It is now Khan who is behind bars and the path for Sharif to become prime minister is clear. Many believe that he is the military's preferred candidate this time.

“Khan has created awareness. Earlier, people were not politically aware enough to stand up for their rights,” Mr Hafeez said.

But other observers say Khan's policies are nothing more than agitation and populism.

“We are supposed to believe that this is an aggrieved man, almost a martyr, who ostensibly had a clean record before entering into this murky fray,” said Burzine Waghmar of the SOAS Institute of South Asia. South University of London.

“[But] Khan's style of governance included avoidable feuds with the military top brass and irresponsible demagoguery. »

“Divided loyalties”

Some believe Khan's greatest offense was defying the military, which has long been the final arbiter of the country's politics – and is widely referred to as “the establishment”.

Other former prime ministers have fallen out with the military in the past, but few have come as close to Khan in dividing loyalties.

Getty ImagesSupporters of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, or PML-N, whose candidate Nawaz Sharif is making a comeback after serving a sentence for corruption

Some retired military officers – generally expected to fall in line – have spoken out against the military's political interference.

They say this triggered a crackdown by military leaders against them. A retired senior officer said he was asked to “stop speaking in favor of Imran Khan”.

“I said that I do not speak in favor of it, nor against the army. I am against the policies and interventions of a few individuals who cause harm to the country,” he asserts.

Some retired military officers told the BBC they were involved after Khan fell from power for not supporting the no-confidence vote against him. Others say their pensions and government benefits have been suspended, while others have received threats that further action could be taken against them.

Since then, many have remained silent.

The BBC contacted the military about the allegations but received no response. An army spokesman said last year that retired officers are “assets to the army but they are not above the law”, also warning that they should not get involved in organizations that “wear the political coat”.

But with Khan now out of the race and the PTI also dealt a major blow after Pakistan's election commission banned its iconic cricket bat symbol from ballot papers in January, it might appear that Khan has been effectively neutralized.

But instead, political divisions across the country appear set to widen.

Back in Lahore, Imran Khan supporter Ms. Zeshaan said, “Even my friends know my political lines. Whenever one of them tries to overstep them, I stop meeting them or we usually end up fighting each other.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Yong in Singapore

