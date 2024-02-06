Thai inflation lowest in almost three years, but central bank may keep rates on hold





THAILAND'S annual headline consumer inflation rate fell to a 35-month low in January, data showed Monday (Feb 5), and the Ministry of Commerce said it expected further easing price pressures in the first quarter. The overall consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.11 percent in January from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said, compared with a forecast decline of 0.82 percent in a Reuters survey and against a decrease of 0.83 percent in December.

January's decline was the fourth in as many months and was due to government energy subsidies, lower food prices and a high base effect compared to last year, the ministry said.

It was the ninth consecutive month that headline inflation was below central banks' target range of 1 to 3 percent.

Despite falling inflation and government pressure on the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to ease policy, it is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% on Wednesday, its highest level in more than a decade. years, according to a Reuters investigation. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput recently told Reuters that the current policy rate was broadly neutral and that negative headline inflation was not a problem nor was deflation.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8:30 a.m. Asian business Business outlook focused on the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia. The central bank left its key rate unchanged during its November review, after raising it by 200 basis points since August 2022 to curb inflation.

The Commerce Ministry forecast a 0.7 percent decline in the overall CPI in the first quarter year-on-year, with government measures to reduce the cost of living the main factor.

There is still no deflation as the policy rate remains positive, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the ministry's trade policy and strategy office. The core CPI, which excludes prices for fresh food and energy, rose 0.52 percent year-on-year in January, compared with a forecast increase of 0.57 percent.

For 2024, the ministry maintained its headline inflation forecast between -0.30 percent and 1.7 percent, after 1.23 percent last year. REUTERS

