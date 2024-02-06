PolitiFact just completed its 1,000th fact check on Donald Trump. Here's what they learned.





PolitiFact recently reached an important milestone. The organization just released its 1,000th fact check on former president and now Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

PolitiFact began fact-checking Trump in 2011, when he began circulating rumors that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible. PolitiFact deemed this claim false.

So what have we learned from Trump's thousands of fact-checks?

Louis Jacobson, PolitiFact senior correspondent, said the first thing to note is that Trump has been fact-checked more than anyone else.

“The second is Barack Obama, with about 600 people. And then Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden rank third and fourth for most verified facts,” Jacobson said.

“Probably the most striking thing that strikes me is that if you look at our six-point scale – which is true, mostly true, half true, mostly false, false and pants on fire, going down to least truthful in order — the sort of median fact-check for Trump in his first thousand was a false assessment. Most other politicians we've checked significantly, including Republicans and Democrats, fall within a half-true range for their median.

Jacobson said Trump stands out both for the number of statements verified by PolitiFact and the lack of accuracy they found.

“We have always strived to explain politics to readers. That’s why we’re looking for statements from all kinds of politicians saying things that we find interesting,” he said. “And if the claim is verifiable, we will look into it.” Maybe it's true and we'll run a story saying it's true. But if it's partially or totally inaccurate, then we're all writing a story saying that.

Jacobson said Trump has been repeatedly fact-checked on claims related to immigration and the 2020 election.

“He talked a lot about foreign policy, the economy, homeland security, crime, etc. But actually, he talked about the 2020 election during and after and continued to do so, which kind of drove his numbers up,” he said. “And certainly immigration has probably been his issue, arguably, and you know, he's had the biggest impact in shaping the political dialogue and sort of changing the way it's discussed.”

Jacobson said the PolitiFact team decides which claims should be fact-checked based in part on what they see in political discourse. This could be a statement made on television, on social media or during the election campaign. He clarified that while there is a method behind PolitiFact's truth assessments, the site does not attempt to provide a scientific assessment of the truthfulness of one politician versus another.

“We don’t do a random review of everything every politician says. So we check things that we find meaningful, noteworthy and interesting to us,” he said. “But, you know, we think after a thousand fact checks, it's starting to show patterns that you can talk about as long as you say it's not scientific, it's not the last word, but it's is somewhat suggestive.”

