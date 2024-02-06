Trump scares Chinese investors as much as the Chinese economy, according to Goldman Sachs





Chinese investors are not only worried about the decline of the Chinese economy, they are also worried about the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank surveyed local fund managers and found that one of their main concerns was the Republican frontrunner, who has signaled he would escalate the trade war between Washington and Beijing by imposing tariffs on Chinese goods.

“The most frequently asked questions from local investors include the implications for China if Donald Trump becomes the next US president, which would trigger more aggressive policy easing in China and foreign investors' views on Chinese stocks after weakness persistent stock market performance,” a team said. ” analysts led by Maggie Wei said in a research note published Friday.

Goldman Sachs clients in offshore markets like Hong Kong tend to focus more on “economic fundamentals, such as whether property markets have bottomed, whether deflation will continue and what policymakers can do to combat against deflation,” they added.

Trump has positioned himself as a China hawk in the run-up to the November election. On Sunday, he told Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would impose tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese goods.

“No, I would say it might be more,” Trump said by more than 60 percent in response to a question from anchor Maria Bartiromo about a Washington Post report that said he would escalate the trade war between the two countries.

“You have to do it,” he added. “You know, I'm obviously not trying to harm China. I want to get along with China. I think it's great. But they've really taken advantage of our country.”

Trump's tariff threat is accompanied by a fall in Chinese exports. Policymakers have also failed to stave off deflation and are struggling to contain a housing market crisis that has brought down debt-laden property developers such as Evergrande and Country Garden in recent years.

Beijing has also resorted to rare intervention measures to try to halt the collapse in stock prices that has wiped out more than $6 trillion in valuation since 2021. The flagship CSI 300 index is down 22 % over the past 12 months, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 27% over the same period.

