Biden, Sunak and world leaders sympathize with King Charles

Well-wishers prayed Monday for a speedy recovery of King Charles III following the king's cancer diagnosis.

The king has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, just a week after he was released from hospital for prostate surgery.

The palace also said doctors had advised the king to postpone his public duties, but they would take official steps.

Her Majesty today began a program of regular treatments, during which doctors advised her to postpone speaking to the public. Throughout this period, Her Majesty will continue to deal with state affairs and administrative formalities as usual, the statement shared by the royal family on X said.

He adds that the king remains completely positive about his treatment and hopes to fully return to his public duties as soon as possible.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, wishing Her Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

I have no doubt that he will be back in top form in no time and I know the whole country will wish him well, he added.

AFP also reports that US President Joe Biden expressed concern for the king, telling the press that he had only just learned of the British monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican candidate in the US elections in November, also wrote on his Truth Social network that the king was a wonderful man and we are all praying for a speedy and full recovery!

Former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss also wished the king and his family well.

The whole country will support the king today, Boris said on X.

Truss wrote on X that she was sending all her best wishes to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his cancer treatment. He will be in our thoughts and prayers. May God save the king!

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she would pray for the king.

“I would like to wish His Majesty King Charles all the best with his treatment,” she said, according to the BBC.

Like many people in Northern Ireland, I will keep him and his family in my prayers, she added.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard was among many health officials wishing King Charles well.

Finding out you have cancer can be very daunting – we hope King Charles's treatment goes well, she posted on social media, adding a public reminder to get checked if any symptoms appear.

The palace noted that the king chose to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it could help the public understand all those affected by cancer around the world.

King Charles left a private London hospital last week, three days after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch, dressed in a suit and black overcoat, waved to the crowd as he and Queen Camilla exited the clinic and got into a waiting car.

Buckingham Palace said Charles, who spent three nights in hospital, had postponed his upcoming engagements while he recovered.

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.